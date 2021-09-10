Open Doors Day is coming back to Cumbernauld

Open Doors Day is returning to Cumbernauld next weekend- and will feature a hybrid of in-person and virtual activities at Cumbernauld Library and Museum plus St Mungo’s church.

Friday, 10th September 2021

The museum will in fact be re-opening for the first time since lockdown and will be showing films of the iconic ‘Cumbernauld Hit’ at 11am and 2pm, plus a film Selection of ‘Cumbernauld Shorts’ throughout the day. There will also be photographs and artefacts from Cumbernauld's history on display.The B-listed St Mungo's Church will also be opening its doors to allow, on Saturday from 11am until 3pm and Sunday from 12:30pm until 3:30pm.The full programme of events can be found at: www.doorsopendays.org.uk/find-a-building/?area=7522.

