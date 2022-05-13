Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only will the ambitious ‘Musical Harmony’ will celebrate the fact that Our Lady's Musical Society has been providing a soundtrack to Motherwell life for six decades but will also mark the 50th anniversary of the popular venue itself!

And the fact that the concert hall was the venue for the society’s first ever musical show will add more razzle-dazzle to this landmark occasion.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billed as “a diverse collection of musical delights” with monster hits from the likes of Elton John and Andrew Lloyd Webber the programme will feature a music mix of pop to opera

Most Popular

Organiser Laurie Thompson said that the society had secured the accompaniemnt of City of Glasgow Wind Orchestra and a star soprano many of our readers will recognise as she played many of the society’s top roles in her teens.

He said: “Heading up the cast will be Monica McGhee who will be flying up from London for this one night’s show with her old mates.”

"She went on to become a celebrated soprano lead on the UK operatic scene and, as part of the quartet Amore. She famously sang for the Queen in the Thames pageant celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee.

“The Wind Orchestra, under its inspirational Musical Director Martin Thomson has over 40 members and plays a variety of entertaining music ranging from film to popular classics. Martin will work with the Society’s returning musical director David Fisher and assistant musical director Rebecca Keay.”

The society is now locked in its final series of rehearsals to put the finishing touches to a performance they have been preparing for since last year.

Tickets priced £17 can be ordered from Motherwell Concert Hall booking office via https://culturenl.co.uk/musical-harmony/ The box office can be contacted on 01698 274545.