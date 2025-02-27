This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Grab your best dressing gown when heading to Parklife 2025 - loopdaddy’s bringing the party early 🎪🎶🎤

Charli XCX and 50 Cent are set to headline Parklife 2025 in Heaton Park, Manchester this year.

But before the headline acts, there is one electronic artist who will guarantee to get the party started at Parklife.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marc Rebillet - your new favourite party DJ.

Me? Well, there happens to be this one musician performing on the same day as our ‘brat’ Charli, a musician who many might be familiar with through his viral hit, Your New Morning Alarm, or his appearance in the Prime Video comedy, Ricky Stanicky featuring Zac Efron and John Cena.

He is a musician who continues to embrace guerrilla performances around New York, with his WE OUTSIDE series eliciting more and more followers; it was one such performance in Dumbo I caught live that made me fall in love with the man people affectionately call ‘ loopdaddy. ’

The aggressive nature of his beats sometimes, juxtaposed with the smoothed out R&B jams, each with their own irreverent, observational look at things. Or, at other times, just pure random, albeit sometimes abrasive rhymes.

Forever in my head I’ll always remember his response when police came to tell him to turn down a street performance due to a noise complaint. He turned it into a song, with the now immortal line in my household - “if you don’t like noise then move to Milwaukee.”

Oh yes, I am pretty set on catching Marc Rebillet at Parklife 2025 this summer.

Who is Marc Rebillet?

Marc Rebillet performs onstage during Netflix Is A Joke Festival: Outside Joke at Hollywood Palladium on May 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. | Getty Images for Netflix

You might be familiar with Marc through one of three viral moments in his lifetime; the aforementioned Your New Morning Alarm , but years before that song he was already causing mischief.

In 2007, Rebillet’s first viral moment came when he was interviewed on Fox 4 in Dallas while lining up to buy the first iPhone . A woman had paid him $800 to hold his spot in line, hoping to resell multiple iPhones. The store's policy only allowed one iPhone per customer, and the video of the encounter became a sensation, attracting millions of views.

In 2016, Rebillet made waves once again, this time in the music world, by sharing a claim about discovering an unreleased Sufjan Stevens album in a dumpster outside the Asthmatic Kitty recording studios . While the label would not confirm or deny the recording, they did ask Marc not to share it.

He later uploaded it to 4chan.

Rebillet's professional music career truly began in 2016 when he started posting live streams on YouTube , where he would improvise songs on the spot, often while dancing around in his boxer briefs - which would become a signature style for the musician - and his first paid performance took place at the Festicle beer fest at BrainDead Brewing in Dallas , where he had previously worked as a server.

The owners of the brewpub also offered him a weekly Sunday brunch residency, which he maintained for eight months. However, after realizing that Dallas was not providing the career growth he sought, Rebillet moved back to New York in 2016. There, he began performing at dive bars and quickly attracted a booking agent. This led to two sold-out tours, marking a pivotal moment in his live performance career.

In 2020, after his planned Australian and New Zealand tours were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rebillet turned to streaming to maintain his connection with fans. His " Quarantine Livestream Tour, " which took place on Twitch , became a huge success, attracting over 1.57 million viewers for its first show. Through these livestreams, Rebillet raised over $34,000 for coronavirus-related charities.

During the pandemic, Rebillet also performed a Drive-In Concert Tour , taking his music to drive-in theatres across the United States. The tour was a major success, grossing $523,000 and proving that live performance could still thrive in a socially distanced world. The tour gave fans a new way to experience Rebillet’s high-energy performances, where he would interact with the audience from outside the cars.

In 2023, Marc continued to push boundaries with his We Outside series , where he performed spontaneous live shows in public places around New York City, including Union Square and McCarren Park.

This guerrilla-style approach to performance highlighted Rebillet’s free-spirited, "do-it-yourself" attitude that has helped define his brand and led to this banger I had to share on TikTok .

What should I expect when I see Marc Rebillet live at Parklife 2025?

Rebillet’s live performances became known for their high energy, engagement, and improvisational nature. He would build songs from nothing, often using suggestions from his audience, creating an unpredictable and dynamic atmosphere that captivated fans - myself included.

In addition to his live shows, Rebillet has collaborated with various artists, including Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, DJ Premier, Reggie Watts, and many more and has previously cited Watts as an influence, stating to Central Track : “I would not be doing this if he didn’t exist."

Where can I check out Marc Rebillet’s music?

First and foremost - go and visit his YouTube channel where he posts his live streams, more often than not on the streets of Dumbo, New York. It truly is where the magic happens watching him loop live.

But for those on the go and can’t afford to keep their eyes on their mobile devices, then you can check out most of his works through Spotify , including that viral hit Your New Morning Alarm.

Are there tickets left to see Marc Rebillet at Parklife 2025?

Weekend tickets, day tickets and VIP packages are still available currently while stocks last - for more information or to grab one before it’s too late, visit Ticketmaster UK .

Who are you looking forward to see at Parklife 2025? Let us know your suggestions who to check out across the weekend at Heaton Park by leaving a comment down below.