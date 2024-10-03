Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

First Queen and now Pink Floyd - Sony apparently purchase the rights to the prog legends, according to sources

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pink Floyd are rumoured to have completed a sale of their rights and back catalogue, according to industry sources.

The sale is estimated to be costing Sony the equivalent of £324 million.

But as the ink looks to still be drying, is Pink Floyd’s sale now the most lucrative in history?

Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen have all done it, and now sources close to Pink Floyd are touting that Sony have bought the rights to their back catalogue, earning them millions.

That’s according to a report from Music Business Worldwide, who alongside the Financial Times have quoted the source that the deal has fetched the band around $400m USD (just short of £324m).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would mark the second huge acquisition by Sony for an artist back catalogue, after a reported deal was struck with the remaining members of Queen earlier this year, with the deal including publishing rights, ‘name and likeness’ rights, plus recorded music rights outside of North America.

Pink Floyd have reportedly agreed to a deal to sell their back catalogue to Sony - but is it the most lucrative music rights aquisition to date? | Getty Images

Should the sale be agreed upon by the band, it would make their catalogue one of the most lucrative sales since artists began selling the right to their music and likeness, after David Bowie helped set the trend way back in 1997 when he began issuing “Bowie Bonds.”

That deal allowed him to sell the rights to future royalties of his catalogue for a 10-year period in exchange for $55 million upfront. These bonds were secured by the income generated from his back catalogue of albums recorded between 1969 and 1990.

But is this deal the most lucrative back catalogue sale since the trend took off with a number of artists including Justin Bieber? We’ve got our music data out and our accountancy visor on to take a look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who has earned the most selling their back catalogue so far?

With an estimated price of $1b USD, Sony aquisition of Queen’s catalogue and rights still remains the most lucrative sale to date | Graham Wiltshire/Getty Images

Should the acquisition of Queen’s catalogue and rights equate to the amount initially reported by Music Business Weekly earlier in the year, they would in fact be the most lucrative act to sign such a deal - with Sony reportedly spending $1b USD (£1b) to make the deal a reality.

Pink Floyd’s acquisition would sit as the fourth most lucrative rights deal in history, with both Michael Jackson (£486m) and Bruce Springsteen (£405) both topping David Gilmour and company.

The top ten back catalogue deals made by musicians

Source: Forbes/Music Business Worldwide

Queen: £1.03 billion Michael Jackson: £486 million Bruce Springsteen: £405 million Pink Floyd: £324 million KISS: £243 million Phil Collins & Genesis: £243 million Bob Dylan: £243 million Tina Turner: £243 million David Bowie: £202.5 million Sting & The Police: £202.5 million

What do you think Sony will undertake if they indeed purchase the rights and back catalogue to Pink Floyd, and would you buy any of their forthcoming works should they be reissued by the company? Let us know your thoughts on the prospective sale down below.