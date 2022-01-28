House legend Dario G will be heading to the South Lanarkshire attraction to get the crowd jumping treating revellers to his trademark melodies, euphoric vocals and fresh house beats, including ‘Carnaval De Paris’ and his 1997 smash ‘Sunchyme’.

Joining Dario G, will be Kelly Llorenna who will be bringing some of her epic hits to the stage, such as ‘Set You Free’ and ‘Tell It To My Heart’. And completing the dance classics line-up will be iconic techno and house band, Urban Cookie Collective. Best known for their 1993 monster hit ‘The Key The Secret’