British music icon Sir Rod Stewart will be gracing Glasgow during his UK winter tour next year.

Sir Rod Stewart has announced a new UK tour for late 2022.

The tour will support the upcoming release of the 74-year-old’s 31st studio album titled ‘The Tears of Hercules’.

It will be available for purchase and streaming from November 12 next month.

Rod Stewart, who has sold over 250 million records worldwide, will kick off his hit tour at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on November 16 2022.

The rock and pop singer will also land in Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, London, and Leeds before capping off at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on December 17 2022.

The tour will also visit the heart of Glasgow at the OVO Hydro arena on 29 November 2022.

How to get tickets to Rod Stewart’s visit to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena?

Members of TicketMaster’s Fan Club will have access to a presale from today, Tuesday 26 October, from 9am in the morning.

Customers of O2 will be granted a window to purchase tickets using their priority scheme tomorrow, Wednesday 27 October, also from 9am.

Presale periods for the venue, Live Nation and Label will start from Thursday 28 October.

General sale will get under way on Friday October 29 from 9am.

Rod Stewart Full 2022 UK Tour Schedule