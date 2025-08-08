All this writing about ‘90s nostalgia, TikTok gravitating towards the tail end of the decade, and, well, just generally having my formative years spent glued to a radio during that time has me all misty-eyed about those acts that influenced mine, and many more, listening tastes as we grew older.

Living in New Zealand, right at the bottom of the world, didn’t mean, however, that some of the finest Scottish exports at the time weren’t being played on music television and radio; far from it. I recall first discovering Teenage Fanclub by virtue of their presence on the stunning Judgement Night soundtrack (along with De La Soul), while Nirvana referencing them and The Vaselines led to that exciting moment we all have, or had, when it comes to music discovery.

So, with Gen Z becoming pop culture anthropologists more and more, won’t you join me in popping on those old rose-tinted glasses, hop back into the (metaphorical) time machine and look back at some of those acts that we grew up on from Scotland?

Here are 15 acts that many of us still bang on our turntables or CD players in 2025, from caffeine-fuelled power pop to the more experimental side of the music scene - and check our our playlist on Deezer featuring those acts.

1 . Mogwai (Glasgow) From their beginnings in Glasgow in 1995, Mogwai became the kings of Scottish post-rock. Their powerful, instrumental soundscapes are built on quiet-loud dynamics and atmospheric guitars, creating cinematic and emotionally charged music. A foundational band for the genre, Mogwai's influence stretched far beyond Scotland, defining a sound that was both heavy and intensely beautiful. | BBC Radio 6 Music / Shirlaine Forrest

2 . Belle & Sebastian (Glasgow) Formed in Glasgow in 1996, Belle and Sebastian brought a new wave of delicate, twee indie pop to the fore. Led by the witty and poetic songwriting of Stuart Murdoch, the band's music is known for its intricate arrangements and heartfelt storytelling, painting vivid pictures of student life and social awkwardness. They quickly became a critical darling and a cult favourite, carving out a unique and enduring space in the indie music world. | Getty Images

3 . Idlewild (Edinburgh) Formed in Edinburgh in 1995, Idlewild burst onto the scene with a raw, energetic brand of indie rock. Their early material was defined by Roddy Woomble's frantic, poetic lyrics and a noisy, chaotic guitar sound. Over the decade, they evolved from post-hardcore chaos to a more melodic and anthemic rock sound, but their 90s output remains a perfect example of the era's unbridled energy. | John Devlin

4 . Arab Strap (Falkirk) Formed in 1995, Falkirk's Arab Strap offered a stark and honest counterpoint to the more polished sounds of the decade. Aidan Moffat's unflinching, spoken-word lyrics about love, sex, and drunken nights, set against Malcolm Middleton's melancholic and minimalist guitar work, created a uniquely Scottish brand of lo-fi indie. | Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images