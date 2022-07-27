Called BambinO, the specially composed event is described as “opera for babies” and is slanted at tots up to 12 months old in morning performances.
BambinO is set in a captivating world of bright colours, fluffy clouds, and quirky characters. It tells the story of a young bird leaving its nest for the first time.
Gentle, playful, and engaging, BambinO is written by Scottish composer Liam Paterson, with original direction Phelim McDermott.
It’s billed as “a unique celebration of both the power of music and of the infant imagination.”
For tickets and more information, call the box office on 01698 274545 or visit culturenl.co.uk