Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Clare Grant

Co-ordinator Sharon McNally praised her young charges saying: “We will be featuring around 26 songs from traditional musicals and even the most modern productions

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am totally in awe at how hard these little children and young adults worked all summer and the standard of the production they have created. We can promise you a show you will never forget.”