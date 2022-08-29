Shakespeare's Kids will sing for Ukraine in benefit concert being held at Cumbernauld Theatre
These are just some of the youngsters who will be staging an ambitious two hour show for three nights in succession that will help UNICEF provide help in Ukraine.
Co-ordinator Sharon McNally praised her young charges saying: “We will be featuring around 26 songs from traditional musicals and even the most modern productions
“I am totally in awe at how hard these little children and young adults worked all summer and the standard of the production they have created. We can promise you a show you will never forget.”
Tickets are just £8 and can be purchased by contacting shakespeareskids.co.uk or on their other social media pages.