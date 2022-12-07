This week the 5 remaining couples will return to the ballroom with some spectacular performances expected in double dances week.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is back for the semi-final and it’s once again bringing the glitz and glamour with the remaining contestants going big in double dances week. Last week saw the dancers bring some stunning performances to the ballroom.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu & Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez shared topspot on the leaderboard last week. Skelton wowed the judges with her impressive couples choice whereas Mellor and his partner Nancy stunned the audience with their Foxtrot to Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon.

Meanwhile, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu followed closely behind with their Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago. Despite a memorable dance, it was the end of the road for Kym & Graziano who were eliminated in a tense dance-off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

Judges Craig, Motsi and Shirley all voted to save Molly and Carlos with Anton voting to save Kym & Graziano. This week the remaining couples will return to the ballroom with some spectacular performances expected from the Paso Doble to the Waltz.

Each couple will perform two dances each as they vye for a place in the final. Here is a full summary of all the songs and routines to be performed on Sunday, December 11.

What are the dances and songs for Strictly Come Dancing: Semi-Finals week?

Fleur & Vito: Charleston to Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello and Paso Doble to The Time Is Now by Moloko

Helen & Gorka: Argentine Tango to Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurythmics and Waltz to Only One Road by Céline Dion

Molly & Carlos: Paso Doble to Survivor by 2WEI ft Edda Hayes and American Smooth to Easy On Me by Adele

Hamza & Jowita: Charleston to Pencil Full Of Lead by Paolo Nutini and Waltz to What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach

Will & Nancy: Couple’s Choice to Know How / Fools Gold / Step On Young MC / The Stone Roses / Happy Mondays and Paso Doble to Uccen – DWTS Remix by Taalbi Brothers, DWTS

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing

Due to clashes with the Qatar World Cup, this week’s episode has moved from its primetime Saturday slot and will air on Sunday, December 11 at 7:15pm on BBC One . Meanwhile, the results show will air a day later on Monday, December 12 on BBC One .