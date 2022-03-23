Tannochside Community Council is organising big community family event on Easter Day

There will be a wonderful return to community events on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 17, after Tannochside Community Council decided to hold a family fun day.

Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 11:57 am

The event, which runs from 11am to 4pm, is being hosted at Tannochside Miner’s Welfare.

Hard working volunteers have arranged for a host of different activities to make the day a very special one, including a bouncy castle, arts and crafts, balloon modelling and face painting.

These will all be free for the chldren.

There will be moderately priced refreshments on sale plus a tombola to add to the fun. A DJ will also be providing the soundtrack to the big day.

The event has been enabled by a grant from the Community Lottery Fund. For more information on the event, see the community council’s Facebook page.

