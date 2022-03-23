The event, which runs from 11am to 4pm, is being hosted at Tannochside Miner’s Welfare.
Hard working volunteers have arranged for a host of different activities to make the day a very special one, including a bouncy castle, arts and crafts, balloon modelling and face painting.
These will all be free for the chldren.
There will be moderately priced refreshments on sale plus a tombola to add to the fun. A DJ will also be providing the soundtrack to the big day.
The event has been enabled by a grant from the Community Lottery Fund. For more information on the event, see the community council’s Facebook page.