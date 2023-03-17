The play brings a twist to the classic gangster formula, and will reawaken memories of the past for Glaswegians of a certain generation.

A new Glasgow theatre company has written a play about The Caravel, the notorious gangster-run pub that hosted some of the city’s biggest criminals.

Named after the pub itself, ‘The Caravel’ will debut in Glasgow next month - and is loosely based on true stories from people who were present at the time.

The Caravel is being produced by Cuttin’ Aboot Theatre, a Glasgow stage company set up last year in 2022.

In their own words, their productions are ‘unapologetically Glaswegian theatre that cuts through to the soul.’

Written by Glasgow playwright Milly Sweeney, the play focuses on her own experiences growing up around The Caravel, and those of her mum, who was a regular in the gangster-run pub on Barlanark Road in Easterhouse.

Director Amy Clark spoke to us about the play, she said:“The Caravel focuses on a group of young girls coming of age - at that point in their lives when they’re leaving high school and everyone begins to go down separate paths.

“It also goes into what it’s like growing up as a woman in Glasgow. It’s not quite a play about gangsters, although they are present - they play a lot more like a fantasy, theatrical interpretation of them.

“We set the tone of a film with big dance numbers that give 90’s music videos or flash mob-type vibes - with the girls and gangsters breaking into dance a few times throughout the play.

“The dance numbers are representative of how characters feel at key points in the play, as well as creating a sense of fun and nostalgia for the audience with hits from the 90s.

“It should feel really nostalgic for mums and people of that time, so many Facebook messages have come through from people saying they met their husband in the pub, or they remember drinking with Tam but never knowing he was involved with ‘all that’.”

‘Is he the best barman in the world? He’s not even the best barman in The Caravel!’ Ryan McSorley plays the role of the pub’s resident pint pourer in the play all about The Caravel

Set over the late 80’s and early 90’s, the play includes a range of musical and dance numbers emblematic of the time which also feature the gangsters of that era.

The notorious Glasgow gangland figure-heads are not depicted as respectable Godfather type-characters, nor are they portrayed as sympathetic TV gangsters like Tony Soprano.

Instead the likes of Arthur Thompson, his son Arthur ‘Fatboy’ Thompson Jr, Tam McGraw, and other recognisable Glaswegian gangsters are depicted as legless pub punters and landlords - viewed through the lens of teenage girls who are none the wiser to their illicit underworld.

Speaking of the prominence of women in the play, Amy Clark said:”It’s a female-led story, with a mostly female creative team, so it was important for us to have an all-women story.

“The play focuses on the experiences of women coming of age in working-class Glasgow.

“The role of Tam Mcgraw is being played by Emma Arbon. We intentionally chose to have the role played by the opposite sex as it suggests how Tam’s position is unstable within the criminal underworld, in the circumstances of the play.

“The casting choice further suggests that the hold he has over the rest of his men is a psychological one, rather than physical. Tam still remains a male presenting character in the play.”

Emma Arbon depicts Tam McGraw, a female-lead was chosen to depict the gangster’s hold over his men is a ‘psychological one, rather than a psychical one’

