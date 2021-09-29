pantomime

Not only will this year’s spectacular festive show go ahead, it’s ‘The Wizard of Oz’

And this long awaited extravaganza will see curtain up for a long run that begins on Wednesday, November 20 and ends on Tuesday January 4.

Last year, there was of course no pantomime at the venue although a clever virtual and interactive production of ‘Lost in Pantoland’ was made available to audiences via streaming.

Now audiences can enjoy getting back to their seats in their glad rags for what is a true festive highlight for so many in Motherwell, Bellshill and beyond,

It marks too the return of of comedy double act Jamie Lemetti and Alan Mirren along with Brooke Thomson and Liam Webster from Motherwell Theatre’s 2019 panto, ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Audiences can also expect lots of panto laughs with Stephen McLaughlin’s take on the Wicked Witch of the West -where his sassy take on the role will leave audiences wanting more of this villainess!

Craig Smart who is Venues Manager, Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre said: “We are thrilled to be able to return to the theatre this year for our annual pantomime. Wizard of Oz is full of excitement and humour – one we know our audience will love!”