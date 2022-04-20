Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sensational 60s Experience is gearing up for a brand new string of dates across the UK featuring no fewer than six top bands for three hours of pure nostalgia featuring some of the musical heroes of the so-called British Invasion.

Dozy Beaky Mick and Titch are joining the line-up for the first time on a billing that includes the original voice of The Searchers Mike Pender. the founder members of The Tremeloes, The Fortunes and The Dakotas.

The concert commences at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the box office on 0141 353 8000 or online @ www.glasgowconcerthalls.com