Deadmau5, Armin van Buuren and more to close out the final weekend of Tomorrowland 2025

The final weekend of Tomorrowland 2025 kicks off later today in Belgium (July 25 2025).

While there’s been time to fix the stage, organisers are happy with what they’re currently working with - thanks to Metallica.

Here’s how to watch two of the big stages at this year’s festival, and what time you can expect those superstar DJs to appear on stage and screen.

The second weekend of the incredible Tomorrowland 2025 kicks off in a few short moments, as revellers once again make the pilgrimage to De Schorre in Boom, Belgium for one final time this year.

Though you would be right to think only a week ago that the festival might not take place, after a huge fire swept the main stage only two days before the event was to start. Thankfully, cooler heads pulled together a stripped back main stage that still managed to resonate with festivalgoers and fans at home - and we can thank Metallica for that, who lent equipment they have stored in Europe to ensure that dance fans get their fix once again this year.

Despite a fire ripping through the main stage days before the festival was about to begin, a spokesperson for Tomorrowland 2025 thinks the DJs this year enjoy being up close and personal with festivalgoers. | Marius Burgelman / Belga / AFP

But will the main stage be changed for this weekend? According to VRT News (via DJ Mag), the organisers have alluded to “minor” changes, but that the current set up is working for the acts, with Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen commenting to the media outlet: “I can imagine the DJs loved feeling that energy and love up close. Normally, there's a lot of spectacle with fireworks, fountains, lighting, and so on.

“This time, the DJ was the star. Will we incorporate that into our design for next year? I'll leave that up to the creative director and his team.”

So for one final time this year, here’s how you can watch Tomorrowland 2025 from the comfort of your own home and your schedule of performances for weekend two - perhaps someone might take your interest ahead of Creamfields 2025 in the United Kingdom in August?

How can I watch Tomorrowland 2025 at home?

Both the Main Stage and the Freedom Stage will have live streams throughout the weekend - both available through the official Tomorrowland YouTube channel .

What are the set times this weekend for Tomorrowland 2025?

All information correct as of writing and times have been converted from CEST to BST for U audiences.

Friday July 25 2025

Main Stage

22:55 - 23:55: Hardwell

21:50 - 22:50: Armin van Buuren

20:50 - 21:50: Swedish House Mafia

19:50 - 20:50: John Summit

18:50 - 19:50: Agents Of Time

17:45 - 18:45: Kaskade

16:45 - 17:45: MANDY

15:45 - 16:45: Andromedik

14:30 - 15:45: Matisse & Sadko

13:30 - 14:30: Merow

11:00 - 13:30: Daybreak - Bob Sinclair b2b Paloma

Freedom Stage

22:00 - 23:30: Eric Prydz

20:30 - 22:00: Mathame

19:00 - 20:30: Kolsch

17:30 - 19:00: Fideles

16:00 - 17:30: Ida Engberg

14:30 - 16:00: Korolova

13:00 - 14:30: AVALAN ROKSTON

11:00 - 13:00: Vomee

Saturday July 26 2025

Main Stage

22:55 - 23:55: Amelie Lens

21:35 - 22:50: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

20:35 - 21:35: ANYMA

19:35 - 20:35: MORTEN

18:35 - 19:35: John Newman

17:30 - 18:30: Argy

16:30 - 17:30: Henri PFR

15:30 - 16:30: Quintino

14:30 - 15:30: Cyril

13:30 - 14:30: Disco Dom

11:00 - 13:30: Daybreak - Yves V

Freedom Stage

21:00 - 23:30: Solomun

20:00 - 21:00: Symphony of Unity

18:30 - 20:00: Artbat

17:00 - 18:30: Meduza3

16:00 - 17:00: Symphony of Unity

14:30 - 16:00 - ANNA

13:00 - 14:30: Betical

11:00 - 13:00: Samer Soltan

Sunday July 27 2025

Main Stage

21:55 - 22:55: Martin Garrix

20:50 - 21:50: Steve Aoki

19:50 - 20:50: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

18:50 - 19:50: Nico Moreno

17:45 - 18:45: Mind Against

16:45 - 17:45: Mahmut Orhan

13:45 - 16:45: R3hab

14:45 - 15:45: BENNETT

13:45 - 14:45: Mr. Belt & Wezol

11:00 - 13:45: Daybreak - Push

Freedom Stage

20:30 - 22:00: Sara Landry

19:30 - 20:30: Deadmau5

18:30 - 19:30: Lost Frequencies

17:00 - 18:30: Miss Monique

15:30 - 17:00: Cassian

14:30 - 16:30: Kryder

13:00 - 14:30: Cincity

11:00 - 13:00: Belben b2b Buddy95

Who are you most looking forward to seeing this weekend as Tomorrowland 2025 returns with their live streams? Let us know your selections by leaving a comment down below.