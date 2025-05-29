Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pop culture titan, Hamilton!, is set for an original Broadway cast performance at this year’s Tony Awards

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The record-breaking musical Hamilton! is set to see the original Broadway cast reunite next month.

Over a dozen of the original cast will perform as part of the 78th Tony Awards, taking place on June 8 2025.

Here’s the full list of nominees ahead of this year’s ceremony, how to watch in the UK and a look if anyone could earn a EGOT this year.

The original Broadway cast of the smash-hit historical musical, Hamitlon! , will be reuniting for a one off performance at this year’s Tony Awards on June 8 2025.

Billboard reports that over two dozen of the performers involved in the multi-award winning production, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda , in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the production, which received a record breaking 16 nominations at the 2016 Tony Awards, walking away with 11 - falling one win short of equalling The Producer’s record of 12 wins .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical, which has become a staple of popular culture since its debut Off-Broadway at The Public Theater in New York City on February 17, 2015 before transferring to Off-Broadway at The Public Theater in New York City on February 17, 2015, has also earned awards away from the theatrical world.

The cast won a Grammy for Best Music Show album and became the first original cast album to be certified Diamond by the RIAA on June 26, 2023 .

The original Broadway cast of the smash-hit musical, Hamilton!, will be reuniting to celebrate its 10th anniversary at this year's Tony Awards ceremony. | Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

In April 2025, it made history again by logging an astonishing 500 weeks on the Billboard 200, a chart where it currently remains in its 504th week, holding the No. 35 spot - not before cementing its cultural significance, the album was inducted into the prestigious National Recording Registry this year, in its very first year of eligibility, a recognition granted to albums a decade after their release.

The performance is set to be just one of the many highlights from this year’s ceremony, taking place at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, which is hosted this year by Wicked actress, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could anyone earn an ‘EGOT’ at this year’s Tony Awards?

Among the provided Tony Awards nominees, Audra McDonald stands out as being the closest to achieving this rare feat; already one of the most decorated performers in Tony history with six wins, she also boasts two Grammy Awards and one Emmy Award, needing only an Oscar to complete her EGOT .

While other nominees like George Clooney (who has two Oscars and a Daytime Emmy) and Darren Criss (with a Primetime Emmy) would move a step closer to EGOT status with a Tony win, they would still require additional awards in other categories. Similarly, Jonathan Groff has a Grammy but would still need an Emmy and an Oscar.

Tony Awards 2025 - full list of nominees

Here are the nominees for this year’s Tony Awards:

Best New Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Best New Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor Is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose

Best Musical Revival

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Boulevard

Best Play Revival

Tom Holland's revival of Romeo + Juliet has been nominated for Best Play Revival at the 78th Tony Awards | KlÃ¡ra Å imonovÃ¡/Getty Images

Eureka Day

Our Town

Romeo + Juliet

Yellow Face

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Laura Donnelly - The Hills of California

Mia Farrow - The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson - Purpose

Sadie Sink - John Proctor Is the Villain

Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Leading Actor in a Play

George Clooney - Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola - Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael Hill - Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim - Yellow Face

Harry Lennix - Purpose

Louis McCartney - Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Jasmine Amy Rogers - Boop!

Megan Hilty - Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald - Gypsy

Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Boulevard

Jennifer Simard - Death Becomes Her

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand - Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis - Sunset Boulevard

Jonathan Groff - Just in Time

Jeremy Jordan - Floyd Collins

James Monroe Iglehart - A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali - Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending

David Cromer - Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli - Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams - English

Sam Mendes - The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary!

Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain

Kip Williams - The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Tala Ashe - EnglishJessica Hecht - Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat - English

Fina Strazza - John Proctor Is the Villain

Kara Young - Purpose

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Glenn Davis - Purpose

Gabriel Ebert - John Proctor Is the Villain

Francis Jue - Yellow Face

Bob Odenkirk - Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary!

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon - Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel - Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence - Just in Time

Justina Machado - Real Women Have Curves

Joy Woods - Gypsy

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas - Smash

Jeb Brown - Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein - Gypsy

Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat

Taylor Trensch - Floyd Collins

Best Book of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Marsha Ginsberg - English

Rob Howell - The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman - The Picture of Dorian Gray

Miriam Buether and 59 - Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Scott Pask - Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rachel Hauck - Swept Away

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending

Arnulfo Maldonado - Buena Vista Social Club

Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her

Derek McLane - Just in Time

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers - The Hills of California

Jon Clark - Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali - Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski - John Proctor Is the Villain

Nick Schlieper - The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo - Good Night, and Good Luck

Marg Horwell - The Picture of Dorian Gray

Rob Howell - The Hills of California

Holly Pierson - Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel - Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse - Smash

Camille A. Brown - Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli - Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell - Boop!

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck - Buena Vista Social Club

Best Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber - Just in Time

Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin - Floyd Collins

Marco Paguia - Buena Vista Social Club

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti - Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Palmer Hefferan - John Proctor Is the Villain

Daniel Kluger - Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell - The Hills of California

Clemence Williams - The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Original Score

Dead Outlaw - David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Death Becomes Her - Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

Maybe Happy Ending - Will Aronson and Hue Park

Operation Mincemeat - David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Real Women Have Curves - Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite - Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes - Boop!

Clint Ramos - Maybe Happy Ending

Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her

Catherine Zuber - Just in Time

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard

Tyler Micoleau - Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun - Floyd Collins

Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend - Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans - Buena Vista Social Club

Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard

Peter Hylenski - Just in Time

Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier - Floyd Collins

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award:

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement:

Harvey Fierstein

Will the Tony Awards screen in the United Kingdom in 2025?

Currently, the 78th Tony Awards are set to screen live on CBS and Paramount+ from 1am BST on June 9 2025, with on-demand repeats available on Paramount+ shortly after its broadcast.

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.