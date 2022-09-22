Top gig at theatre as Classic Clapton gear up for sixth gig in the town!
Fans of Eric Clapton who raved about a tribute gig held in Cumbernauld Theatre’s original venue seven years ago will be delighted to know that the band who kept audiences in thrall are returning to Cumbernauld on Saturday, October 15.
In fact, the band Classic Clapton has something of a fan base in the town and its gig at Cumbernauld Theatre at The Lanternhouse will be the band’s sixth visit
Frontman Mike Hall is gearing up to connect with music lovers when he is interviewed by Steven Murray on Cumbernauld FM on Thursday, September 29 between 12 noon and 1pm.
The Cumbernauld gig is the only Scottish date for the entire band this year, although two ‘unplugged’ shows will be performed in Kinross and Irvine
Tickets cost £16/13 and more information is available from 01236 732 887.