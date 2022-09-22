In fact, the band Classic Clapton has something of a fan base in the town and its gig at Cumbernauld Theatre at The Lanternhouse will be the band’s sixth visit

Frontman Mike Hall is gearing up to connect with music lovers when he is interviewed by Steven Murray on Cumbernauld FM on Thursday, September 29 between 12 noon and 1pm.

The Cumbernauld gig is the only Scottish date for the entire band this year, although two ‘unplugged’ shows will be performed in Kinross and Irvine