A smash-hit touring show which showcases the timeless melodies of rock and roll legend Roy Orbison is coming to Motherwell in what is just a prized handful of tour dates earmarked for Scottish venues

Fans of the Big O will need no introduction to the mastery of Barry Steele and Friends who have taken many rapt audiences on a musical journey with a simply unforgettable soundtrack at Motherwell Concert Hall on Friday, March 10. Cleverly the show puts the focus on a legendary 1988 television broadcast beloved by Roy’s legions of fans

Here, Roy performed alongside Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello and KD Lang at The Coconut Grove, Los Angeles in what was to become known as ‘The Black and White Night TV Special.’

In the capable hands of Barry Steele and Friends, the evening opens with style as they pay tribute to the award-winning show with their version of this television classic.

Another musician who was known as “The Orbison of the 90’’ and who was a very close friend of Roy’s is paid tribute to the night, namely the amazing Chris Isaak with versions of global smash hits ‘Blue Hotel’ and of course, ‘Wicked Game’ The music of Buddy Hollie is also featured in a nod to the Hologram tour that saw these two artists paired together in a global extravaganza.

There will also be a tribute in full to a supergroup like no other where Roy was a key part namely, The Travelling Wilburys