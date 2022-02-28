Called Kid_X, it is aimed at teenagers and is now finally hitting venues across the UK now restrictions are easing.

It charts a futuristic romance between a boy with a bionic heart and a rooftop acrobat, with circus, street dance, video projections and an electronic score by Mungo’s Hi-Fi paired with the vocals of Eva Lazarus who performs live.

Director Bex Anson said: “We can’t wait to bring our unique brand of high energy street dance, circus and live music to family friendly audiences across the country.”