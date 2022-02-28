Called Kid_X, it is aimed at teenagers and is now finally hitting venues across the UK now restrictions are easing.
It charts a futuristic romance between a boy with a bionic heart and a rooftop acrobat, with circus, street dance, video projections and an electronic score by Mungo’s Hi-Fi paired with the vocals of Eva Lazarus who performs live.
Director Bex Anson said: “We can’t wait to bring our unique brand of high energy street dance, circus and live music to family friendly audiences across the country.”
For more information contact the Box Office on 01236 732 887 or see www.lanternhousearts.org.