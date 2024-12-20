UK Christmas Number 1: Wham! make history as they are crowned 2024’s Christmas Number 1
Wham! are officially your UK Christmas Number 1 for the second year running, as the final UK chart before Christmas was announced moments ago on BBC Radio 1.
The beloved song, released originally in 1984, beat one of the midweek’s contenders, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” to earn the festive crown, with Tom Grennan’s “It Can’t Be Christmas” and Rose and Bruno Mars’ “Apt” rounding out the top five respectively.
Speaking to the Official Charts regarding the repeat honour, Andrew Ridgeley remarked: “37 years to get to Number 1, 39 years to Christmas Number 1, and then like London buses they all come along at once!
I’m especially pleased for George, he would have been utterly delighted, his fabulous Christmas composition has become such a classic, almost as much a part of Christmas as mince pies, turkey and pigs in blankets.”
“It’s testament to a really wonderful Christmas song that in a lot of people’s minds evokes and represents Christmas as we would all wish it to be. I’d like to thank everyone who has listened to, downloaded, bought, streamed Last Christmas and been a part of history.
Thanks so much and Merry Christmas!”
In earning two Christmas number 1 singles, Wham! now join a rare club of one of the few acts to have scored a festive hit on more than one occasion: Queen (2), Spice Girls (3), The Beatles (4) and the current record-holders, LadBaby (5).
Sabrina Carpenter caps off her meteoric 2024 also, earning the Christmas Number 1 album with “Short N’ Sweet” beating the likes of Michael Bublé, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift to claim the coveted crown.
A full replay of this year’s exciting Christmas chart countdown can be heard by revisiting the Radio 1 Chart Show with Jack Saunders now over at BBC Sounds.
