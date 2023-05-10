Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celtic stars dominate as PFA Scotland announce Team of the Year
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection

Update on this year's Milngavie Week which has a grand 58 events in total

The organisers of Milngavie Week have been in touch to let readers know that their plans are on course for the festivities which will run from Saturday, June 3.

By The Newsroom
Published 10th May 2023, 09:31 BST

A wide array of events showcasing all that’s best about the town will include book events, a cat and dog show, a bus trip for senior citizens, treasure hunts and a photography competition.

Hard working volunteers are now putting the finishing touches to the programme as posters publicising this are being pinned around the town. It has been confirmed that a grand total of 58 events will take place over the week.

Organiser Wilson Blakey said: “There will also be traditional events like the Duck Race and Spot The Error. Lots of volunteers put on these events so that the community of Milngavie can come together​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.”

The Milngavie and Bearsden Herald can confirm that it will again print the winning entries of a Flash Fiction competition organised for schoolchildren on our June 8 edition.