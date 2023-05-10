The organisers of Milngavie Week have been in touch to let readers know that their plans are on course for the festivities which will run from Saturday, June 3.

A wide array of events showcasing all that’s best about the town will include book events, a cat and dog show, a bus trip for senior citizens, treasure hunts and a photography competition.

Hard working volunteers are now putting the finishing touches to the programme as posters publicising this are being pinned around the town. It has been confirmed that a grand total of 58 events will take place over the week.

Organiser Wilson Blakey said: “There will also be traditional events like the Duck Race and Spot The Error. Lots of volunteers put on these events so that the community of Milngavie can come together​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.”