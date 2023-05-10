A wide array of events showcasing all that’s best about the town will include book events, a cat and dog show, a bus trip for senior citizens, treasure hunts and a photography competition.
Hard working volunteers are now putting the finishing touches to the programme as posters publicising this are being pinned around the town. It has been confirmed that a grand total of 58 events will take place over the week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Organiser Wilson Blakey said: “There will also be traditional events like the Duck Race and Spot The Error. Lots of volunteers put on these events so that the community of Milngavie can come together.”
The Milngavie and Bearsden Herald can confirm that it will again print the winning entries of a Flash Fiction competition organised for schoolchildren on our June 8 edition.