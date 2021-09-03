Caitlin Agnew

The former Cardinal Newman High School pupil was stunned when her compositions – “I Wanna” and “Don’t Want to Go Home” – were given the thumbs up by the film’s award- winning actor Timothy Spall.

Now millions who go to see ‘The Last Bus’ will hear those very same songs!

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caitlin, 19, said: “When I heard Timothy Spall liked my songs and they wanted to use them in the film I was in shock. It was like seeing my life flash before my eyes.”

Caitlin, has revealed that her big break came after a chance meeting between her grandfather Jim Agnew and the film’s director Gillies MacKinnon. Jim worked as a vehicle wrangler on the movie, organising all the transport, from vintage buses to luxury coaches.

Caitlin said: “It's amazing how things work out. My grandad and the director got chatting and when he told me he’d sent on a couple of my songs I honestly thought he was winding me up.”

But MacKinnon was so impressed with Caitlin's work that he decided others had to hear it too.

He said: “Often when you’re making a film somebody will come to you and say here’s a book I’ve written or whatever and give it to you but in this case, Jim simply said I’ve got a granddaughter and she records songs and he gave me some background which was interesting. She was only 16 at the time and he asked, could I listen to them? I said okay, fine, send them on anyway.”

“I listened and I just loved these songs. The emotion really embraced the soul of the film. I sent them down to our editor and she loved the songs and she put them into the film. And then I thought, well, maybe it’s just her and me who love these songs? “But I began to learn that almost everybody who listened did. I brought Tim into the cutting room about half way through the cut – he’s an executive on the film –and he just loved the songs. Somehow there’s something within the songs that just catches a mood for the film.”