Has Vybz Kartel spoiled some of the line-up for Wireless Festival 2025, scheduled to take place at Finsbury Park, London across July 11 to July 13 2025?

A video posted on social media seems to indicate that Kartel is arranging for a visa to head to the UK, with the Romping Shop singer also namechecking three more artists alongside himself that have been rumoured to be performing at the festival since we last checked in on the rumours floating around.

“Kartel will be there,” he revealed in the clip online, “alongside Drake, Lil Wayne and I think Burna Boy.” Though there are some skeptics that think Lil Wayne might be a long shot, owing to the last time he tried to perform at a UK festival he was denied entry by the UK border patrol.

But who else are people claiming will be making an appearance at the UK’s biggest hip-hop, R&B and urban dance party this summer? We’ve once again tracked those regular names people are suggesting on Reddit, X and TikTok to bring to you January’s round up of rumoured names to perform at Wireless 2025.

Vybz Kartel Having revealed in a video online that he, along with three other names, are set to perform in London this year, Vybz Kartel has long been considered a name that is set to perform at Finsbury Park this year.

Drake A headline act at any festival, Drake's potential appearance at Wireless 2025 would undoubtedly be one of the biggest draws. Known for his chart-topping hits like "God's Plan," "Hotline Bling," and "In My Feelings," Drake's performance would be a crowd-pumping, hit-packed set that keeps fans on their feet. With his global influence, Drake would elevate the festival to new heights, making him a must-see performer.

Burna Boy With his Afro-fusion style and powerful stage presence, Burna Boy has become one of the most celebrated African artists in the world. Known for hits like "Anybody" and "Last Last," his live shows are a testament to his ability to connect with audiences across cultures. Wireless 2025 would be the perfect stage for Burna to showcase his vibrant sound, blending Afrobeats with reggae, dancehall, and pop influences.