Peter Sievewright

We told how teacher and organist at Bellshill Parish Church Duncan Mackay had composed 'Anthem for Absent Friends' and that it was attracting radio airplay as the former student of legendary composer Karlheinz Stokhausen aimed to process recent bereavements through music.

Putting this online also raised cash for Cancer Research and The Mental Health Foundation too.

Now the pianist Peter Seivewright (pictured) who is a friend of Duncan's on Facebook, has found out about the piece and made an extraordinary offer to come to Bellshill and help Duncan put on a concert which will feature both 'Anthem For Absent Friends' and a brand new composition, as he too has been touched by the passing of close friends of late.

And the end result will be A Concert For Absent Friends

Duncan explained: "This is a very surprising and welcoming development. Peter who has played all over the world is not only offering his services free of charge, but performing a new piece, a world premiere of a Sonata by Michael Chant and other pieces. I will play ‘Anthem for Absent Friends.’