Will the WWE still be under the tyranny of John Cena after this weekend’s Premium Live Event?

The WWE’s latest Premium Live Event has already arrived, not two week after WrestleMania 41

WWE Backlash will see John Cena defend his WWE Undisputed Championship against Randy Orton - a St. Louis native.

Here’s the current card for this weekend’s PLE, along with betting odds, current champions and what time to tune in if you’re in the UK.

John Cena's farewell tour continues as the WWE heads to St. Louis for their next Premium Live Event, WWE Backlash 2025 .

With his remaining dates dwindling – a fact Cena himself has highlighted during his entrances – will hometown hero Randy Orton defeat one of his generational rivals and take the title from "The Last Real World Champion"?

Elsewhere, former tag team champions Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch clash over Valkyria’s WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, after Lynch turned on her young Irish partner following their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship loss to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

A feud will also be settled as Pat McAfee defends the honour of his broadcast partner, Michael Cole , against former World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther . This match was set after Gunther showed a rare display of poor sportsmanship, laying his hands on Cole during an episode of WWE Raw, prompting McAfee to sucker punch Gunther. There will be no sucker punches when the two face off this weekend.

Here's your guide to this weekend’s PLE, including the announced matches, the UK start time for both the show and the pre-show, and a look at the current WWE champions across all three brands, along with the current betting odds for the event.

Where is WWE Backlash 2025 taking place?

John Cena defends his WWE Undisputed Championship against generational rival Randy Orton - one last time. | WWE

This year’s WWE Backlash is set to take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri .

When is WWE Backlash 2025 taking place?

WWE Backlash 2025 will be taking place on May 10 2025.

What matches have been announced so far for WWE Backlash 2025?

Just the five matches announced for this weekend’s event so far - with one more episode of WWE Smackdown due to take place this coming Friday, there could be the chance for one or two more bouts to be announced.

But as of writing, here is your WWE Backlash 2025 card:

WWE Undisputed Championship: John Cena (c) v Randy Orton

John Cena (c) v Randy Orton WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) v Becky Lynch

Lyra Valkyria (c) v Becky Lynch Gunther v Pat McAfee

WWE United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) v LA Knight v Damian Priest v Drew McIntyre

Jacob Fatu (c) v LA Knight v Damian Priest v Drew McIntyre WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) v Penta

Who are the current WWE Champions heading into WWE Backlash 2025?

Those keeping score of title changes taking place throughout the WWE’s television shows might be wondering if there’s been any changes since WrestleMania 41. As of writing, here are your WWE Champions heading into Backlash 2025

Raw

Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41)

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (beat Nia Jax on January 3 2025)

(beat Nia Jax on January 3 2025) WWE United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (beat LA Knight at WrestleMania 41)

(beat LA Knight at WrestleMania 41) WWE Women’s United States Championship: Zelina Vega (beat Chelsea Green on April 25 2025)

(beat Chelsea Green on April 25 2025) WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins/Montez Ford - defeated #DIY on March 14 2025)

NXT

NXT Championship: Oba Femi (won the title during a triple-threat match on January 7 2025 at NXT New Year’s Evil)

(won the title during a triple-threat match on January 7 2025 at NXT New Year’s Evil) NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (won the title on March 11 2025 at NXT Roadblock)

(won the title on March 11 2025 at NXT Roadblock) NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints (beat Shawn Spears on April 1 2025)

(beat Shawn Spears on April 1 2025) NXT Women’s North American Championship: Sol Ruca (won a six woman ladder match on April 19 2025 at NXT Stand and Deliver)

(won a six woman ladder match on April 19 2025 at NXT Stand and Deliver) NXT Tag Team Championship: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger (beat Nathan Fraser and Axiom on April 19 2025 at NXT Stand and Deliver)

(beat Nathan Fraser and Axiom on April 19 2025 at NXT Stand and Deliver) NXT Heritage Cup: Noam Dar (beat Lexis King on April 22 2025)

What time is WWE Backlash 2025 starting in the UK?

WWE Backlash 2025 will be screening on Netflix in the United Kingdom from 12:00am BST on May 11 2025, with on-demand presentations available on the streaming platform after broadcast.

The WWE will also be hosting their Backlash 2025 pre-show before the event, scheduled to commence at 10:00pm BST for free on the WWE’s official YouTube channel .

What are the current betting odds for WWE Backlash 2025?

According to the BetOnline Sportsbook , the current betting odds (and maybe an indication what may happen this weekend) for WWE Backlash 2025 are as follows:

Dominik Mysterio: -1,000 vs. Penta: +500

Jacob Fatu: -5,000 vs. Drew McIntyre: +600 vs. LA Knight: +900 vs. Damian Priest: +1,200

John Cena: -5,000 vs. Randy Orton: +1,200

Becky Lynch: -500 vs. Lyra Valkyria: +300

Gunther: -1,500 vs. Pat McAfee: +600

Who do you think will walk out of WWE Backlash this weekend as potential victors and where do you see the Summer of Cena going after this PLE? Leave your predictions or fantasy bookings by leaving a comment down below.