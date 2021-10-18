The famous art deco building is to be given a new lease of life after a successful crowdfunding effort.

What’s happening? As reported in January, The Beresford Lounge will open this year in the famous art deco building - the Beresford Hotel - on Sauchiehall Street. Details of the venue have been slowly emerging, with residents of Glasgow being asked to choose the new bar's name last year.

Snippets from the venue's social media show that the Beresford Lounge looks to have been transformed into a 1930s style cocktail bar with a sleek interior of statement lights, feature seating areas and a pastel and metallic colour scheme. The standout addition to the new look is a mural by artist, Catherine Abel.

On 22 July 2021 the team successfully raised £81,958 with 160 supporters in 55 days due to a crowdfunding effort.

Now customers are being invited to a series of pop up events to experience what’ll be on offer when the lounge opens in late 2021.

What’s on at the Beresford Lounge?

"Bottoms-up Brunch" Sessions

Customers are invited to be one of the first to try a small selection from the lounge’s brunch menu accompanied by glasses of champagne.

Table reservations are from 11:30am-2pm Wednesday to Sunday between the 27 October and the 21 November.

Reservations are £25 per head which will include:

Brunch dish of your choice

Two glasses of Champagne

A soft drink of your choice

"Creativi-tea" Sessions

Join the team and unleash your creativity with Bombay Sapphire’s Dip it, Paint it, Drink it experience. The Creativi-tea sessions run from 3pm-5:30pm Wednesday to Sunday between the 27 October and the 21 November.

Reservations are £30 per head which will include:

Welcome aperitif on arrival

A small selection of tasty treats for afternoon tea

Dip it, Paint It, Drink it edible garnish cocktail experience with Bombay Sapphire

"No Time to Dine" Sessions

Come along at 7pm for a night of live music, food and martinis.

Table reservations are from 7pm-10pm Wednesday to Sunday between the 27 October and 21 November.

Reservations are £35 per head which will include:

Welcome aperitif on arrival

A selection of nibbles and small plates

Selection of Martinis x 3

Live music

A spokesperson for The Beresford Lounge said: “We are excited to introduce Lounge in The Lane, a pop-up event, spanning the course of four weeks, with live music and delicious drinks and bites. As part of our initiative to support creatives and Scottish talent, the event will host a variety of different musical acts.

“From jazz to electro-swing; guests can be sure to enjoy a relaxed and fun atmosphere, while they bathe in the shadows of the stunning Art Deco exterior of our venue and are comforted by our heated and sheltered terrace.

“In our afternoon session with the Dip It, Paint It, Drink it campaign, our guests will be able to unleash their creativity and paint their very own edible drink masterpieces.”