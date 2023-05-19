Register
It will be the first time the US pop star has visited the capital since 2003

Will Millar
Published 19th May 2023, 08:57 BST

Beyonce is set to return to Scotland for the first time in years and fans from around the country will be travelling to the capital in anticipation. Queen-B announced the tour in February and tickets were immediately snapped up.

The huge outdoor show will take place at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield stadium this weekend and will be the first time the US pop star has visited the capital since 2003.

Here’s everything fans need to know about Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour show in Scotland including door times, potential setlist, last minute ticket info and more.

    Door opening times for Beyonce in Scotland 

    The show organisers at BT Murrayfield stadium have announced doors will officially open at 4.30pm for the event, with the West Fan Village open at 3.30pm. The concert is due to start at 6.30pm and fans at previous shows have noted the duration of the event between 2 and 3 hours.

    Travel information from Glasgow to Edinburgh for Beyonce 

    Train 

    Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’re doing what we can to help music fans travel to see Beyonce perform at BT Murrayfield on Saturday and I am delighted we have been able to add more seats and some extra trains.

    “The gates at the stadium open from 4.30pm, so I’d encourage customers to travel to the stadium early if they can and allow plenty time for their journey as services will be busy.

    “After the concert, customers should make their way to Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park, or Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train home as there will be limited access to Haymarket station due to the redevelopment work on an adjacent building, which is not owned or operated by ScotRail.”

    Beyonce Knowles MTV Europe Music Awards at Ocean Terminal in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)Beyonce Knowles MTV Europe Music Awards at Ocean Terminal in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
    Road closures

    There will be a number of roads closed after the event that fans travelling from Glasgow should be aware of. This includes Roseburn Street, Russell Road, Murrayfield Road, A8 between Haymarket and Western Corner, Westfield Road / WestApproach Road, Rosebery Crescent, Balbirnie Place, and Grosvenor Street.

    Beyonce ‘Renaissance Tour’ setlist

    Beyonce’s setlist for the Renaissance World Tour can be seen below…

    1. Dangerously in Love 2
    2. Flaws and All
    3. 1+1
    4. I’m Going Down(Rose Royce cover)
    5. I Care
    6. I’M THAT GIRL
    7. COZY
    8. ALIEN SUPERSTAR
    9. CUFF IT
    10. ENERGY
    11. BREAK MY SOUL
    12. Formation
    13. Diva
    14. Run the World (Girls)
    15. MY POWER
    16. BLACK PARADE
    17. Savage (Remix)(Megan Thee Stallion cover)
    18. Partition
    19. CHURCH GIRL
    20. Get Me Bodied
    21. Before I Let Go(Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover)
    22. Rather Die Young
    23. Love on Top
    24. Crazy in Love
    25. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA
    26. VIRGO’S GROOVE
    27. Naughty Girl
    28. MOVE
    29. HEATED

    Encore:

    1. AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM
    2. PURE/HONEY
    3. SUMMER RENAISSANCE

    Beyonce ‘Renaissance Tour’ support act

    Beyoncé wows fans in Cardiff (Image: Andrew White/Live Nation/PA Wire)Beyoncé wows fans in Cardiff (Image: Andrew White/Live Nation/PA Wire)
    The former Destiny’s Child singer has chosen to not have a support act on her world tour - meaning fans will be treated to a three hour setlist of her greatest hits.

    Beyonce Renaissance Tour UK tour dates including Scotland

    May

    • 17 - Cardiff’s Principality Stadium
    • 20 - Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium
    • 23 - Sunderland’s Stadium of Light
    • 29 - London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    • 30 - London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

    June

    • 2 - London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

    Are there last-minute tickets for Beyonce in Scotland?

    Yes, there are still some tickets available with a range of prices. Tickets can be purchased via the Ticketmaster website.

