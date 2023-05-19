It will be the first time the US pop star has visited the capital since 2003

Beyonce is set to return to Scotland for the first time in years and fans from around the country will be travelling to the capital in anticipation. Queen-B announced the tour in February and tickets were immediately snapped up.

The huge outdoor show will take place at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield stadium this weekend and will be the first time the US pop star has visited the capital since 2003.

Here’s everything fans need to know about Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour show in Scotland including door times, potential setlist, last minute ticket info and more.

Door opening times for Beyonce in Scotland

The show organisers at BT Murrayfield stadium have announced doors will officially open at 4.30pm for the event, with the West Fan Village open at 3.30pm. The concert is due to start at 6.30pm and fans at previous shows have noted the duration of the event between 2 and 3 hours.

Travel information from Glasgow to Edinburgh for Beyonce

Train

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’re doing what we can to help music fans travel to see Beyonce perform at BT Murrayfield on Saturday and I am delighted we have been able to add more seats and some extra trains.

“The gates at the stadium open from 4.30pm, so I’d encourage customers to travel to the stadium early if they can and allow plenty time for their journey as services will be busy.

“After the concert, customers should make their way to Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park, or Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train home as there will be limited access to Haymarket station due to the redevelopment work on an adjacent building, which is not owned or operated by ScotRail.”

Beyonce Knowles MTV Europe Music Awards at Ocean Terminal in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Road closures

There will be a number of roads closed after the event that fans travelling from Glasgow should be aware of. This includes Roseburn Street, Russell Road, Murrayfield Road, A8 between Haymarket and Western Corner, Westfield Road / WestApproach Road, Rosebery Crescent, Balbirnie Place, and Grosvenor Street.

Beyonce ‘Renaissance Tour’ setlist

Beyonce’s setlist for the Renaissance World Tour can be seen below…

Dangerously in Love 2 Flaws and All 1+1 I’m Going Down(Rose Royce cover) I Care I’M THAT GIRL COZY ALIEN SUPERSTAR CUFF IT ENERGY BREAK MY SOUL Formation Diva Run the World (Girls) MY POWER BLACK PARADE Savage (Remix)(Megan Thee Stallion cover) Partition CHURCH GIRL Get Me Bodied Before I Let Go(Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover) Rather Die Young Love on Top Crazy in Love PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA VIRGO’S GROOVE Naughty Girl MOVE HEATED

Encore:

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM PURE/HONEY SUMMER RENAISSANCE

Beyonce ‘Renaissance Tour’ support act

Beyoncé wows fans in Cardiff (Image: Andrew White/Live Nation/PA Wire)

The former Destiny’s Child singer has chosen to not have a support act on her world tour - meaning fans will be treated to a three hour setlist of her greatest hits.

Beyonce Renaissance Tour UK tour dates including Scotland

May

17 - Cardiff’s Principality Stadium

20 - Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium

23 - Sunderland’s Stadium of Light

29 - London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 - London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June

2 - London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Are there last-minute tickets for Beyonce in Scotland?

