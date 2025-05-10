Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BGT has brought the golden buzzer back for the semi finals.

It is the first time it has been used outside of the auditions.

But how exactly does the buzzer work?

The golden buzzer will be back for the latest Britain’s Got Talent semi-final tonight. It will secure one act a place straight through to the 2025 finale.

Previously it had been limited to just the audition stage but in a major twist it has been brought back for the liveshows. Find out what time BGT is on TV this evening.

Before the third semi-final begins, remind yourself of how the golden buzzer works. Here’s all you need to know:

How does the golden buzzer work in BGT semi-final?

The BGT panel broke their own rules to give Unity a golden buzzer pass to the semis

For the very first time in the ITV show’s long history, the golden buzzer will be in play for the semi-finals. It is a major game-changing twist and will really shake-up the live shows - having previously only been used in the auditions.

Each week one of the judges or Ant and Dec will be in charge of it and can use it to send an act straight through the final later in 2025. A second act will then join them after the result of the public vote.

Which acts have had the golden buzzer in the semi-finals?

Britain’s Got Talent has treated viewers to two live shows already and the golden buzzer has had a work out. It was first used in its debut appearance in the semi-final on April 26 and again the following week.

The two acts who have had the golden buzzer - and thus gone straight through to the final - so far includes: The Blackout (April 26) and Olly Pearson (May 3). Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell have used the powerful buzzer so far.

But will it get used again in week three? See which acts are competing in the third semi-final tonight.

