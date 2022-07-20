Big Angie to open Merchant City Festival later this month

Big Angie will open the Merchant City Festival when it launches later this month.

Fresh from her sell-out smash hit show at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Glesga's Big Darlin' Big Angie will perform Me, the Polis & the Priest at The Merchant City Festival on Thursday, July 28, at The Old Fruitmarket, opening the festival in style.

Heralded as one of Glasgow most loved comedians, Big Angie has fans in high places, with the legendary Scottish writer Ian Pattison saying: “Angie is the authentic comic voice of east end Glasgow. In time that voice could go on to resonate anywhere.”

Kevin Brannigan, the man behind the character of Big Angie, is becoming a highly sought-after writer himself, having recently enjoyed critical acclaim for a comedy sketch he wrote for the BBC.

Future Follies will perform at the festival.

Entitled ‘Beauty and the Beef’, it was one of the most watched comedy shorts and racked up more than half a million views.

Steven Canny, executive producer of comedy at BBC Scotland, said: “Big Angie is a big star doing brilliantly with a massive and wide-ranging audience across BBC Scotland social outlets. Angie will be playing big stages for years to come, and I can’t wait to see what chaos she creates on TV and social media as well.”

Big Angie will take to the stage on the opening night of the Merchant City Festival with a performance that will showcase exactly why her comedic star continues to rise. With no topic off limits, Big Angie’s show Me, the Polis & the Priest will tell tales of botox, big lips and the law. Covering everything from her days as a young halcyon hairy in Glasgow’s East End – dreaded and admired as 'Bulletproof Balls' by the Strathclyde Police – to growing up as a half-reformed character with a quarter bottle of madness in her back pocket.

Kevin Brannigan said: “Big Angie’s is a voice I can’t suppress, and my world is a better place for it! Seeing the laughter she has brought to so many audiences is incredible. She has far to go, but right now I’m delighted she’ll be playing the Merchant City Festival in such a venue like the Old Fruitmarket - she’ll be Hingin’ Oot, but she’s Hingin’ Oan! I hope to see lots of you there!”

Lorenzo Mele, senior arts producer at Glasgow Life, said: “Merchant City festival celebrates the best of local talent alongside the best of international work, whether in comedy, dance, circus, music, craft and much more. Big Angie is an hilarious character and Kevin Brannigan is a rising star of the comedy scene, and a true voice of the east end, right on the doorstep of the Merchant City. We are excited to bring ‘Me, the Polis and the Priest’ to the festival on the opening day!”

The Merchant City Festival takes place from Thursday, 28 to Sunday, July 31, and will showcase outdoor arts, circus, dance and more – with events happening in and around the streets and venues of Merchant City.

Aside from the show-stopping programme of entertainment taking place across the four days, the ever-popular Merchant City Festival markets are back for the first time since 2019, offering a craft and makers market and some food stalls. The iconic Merchant City Craft Fair, the oldest in the city, will make its way outdoors especially for this year’s festival.