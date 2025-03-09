Big Feed bring vinyl and vintage market to Paisley Town Hall

Big Feed are taking over Paisley Town Hall for the second edition of Vinyl & Vintage, their market concept bringing together street food and cocktail bars with local, independent market traders.

Also back on board are Glasgow nightlife heavyweights The Berkeley Suite, whose resident DJ will be providing the perfect Saturday soundtrack between 12pm and 7pm. Expect funk rarities and R&B edits before progressing into classic house and disco.

Building on a successful launch with the first event in December, Vinyl & Vintage on 1th March will see both floors of the Town Hall host everything from vintage and deadstock apparel, vinyl records and music memorabilia to comics and collectibles alongside multiple bars and street-food stalls.

Interactive market stalls will give the opportunity to commission custom 3D prints and create your own tie-dye patterns which can all be taken away on the day.

Organisers of the Sole Bloc sneaker festival, SneakersER, have taken over a 150-capacity room on the first floor where guests can browse premium brands such as Stone Island, CP Company and Supreme with even more live DJ sets from Elisco resident Craig Moog.

Big Feed will have a bespoke street-food menu on offer all day; accompanied by Glasgow’s stuffed cookie kings Chulos and DMYC offering the same customised cupcakes which went down a storm at the first edition.

Ticketholders will have access to the first-floor Loggia bar and balcony overlooking Paisley Abbey. Here you’ll can relax to a Balearic-house setlist whilst sipping on frozen margaritas from the pop-up bar.

Paisley Town Hall Abbey Close, Paisley PA1 1JF

Market trader list:

Sneakers Er / Gps Vintage / Vulture Culture / Curious Silver Unique 1989 / Saturday Hero / Wall Of Sounds / The Closet Abdn / Sf Brand / Taikano / Designmyprint / Rampant Records Thomas Whelan / 3D Stepper / Tartan Otters / Art Larion Rachael Bell Art / Hakon Clothing / Glasgow Trinkets Co Southside Records / Anastasia Mcdonald / Margaret Thomson Andsoitis Upcycled / Southside Stitcher / Revamped Art & Design / Cherryclub Vintage / The Roots Emporium / Black Cats & Moonlight / Portable Weirdness / Dna Toy Traders / Chulo'S Stuffed Cookies / Dmyc Cupcakes / Little Margarita Truck / Big Feed Street Food / Big Feed Bar