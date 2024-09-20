Big Feed in the Park: What you need to know ahead of the amazing foodie festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glasgow park is set to host a weekend of food, live music and DJs - with plenty for kids to do too and here’s where you can get tickets.

Big Feed in the Park will return this September weekend, 28-29 September, at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Kelvin Way. The collaboration between Melting Pot and Big Feed along with Rainbow Twisters and Dream Team Kids brings a range of activities for the whole family.

Kelvin Way is the place to be for those looking to sample some incredible food and drink options, including Mam’s Thai Kitchen and Lebanese In A Van, plus many more. The Big Feed Bairns concept runs throughout the day with kids activities and entertainment included in the price.

The Big Feed in the Park runs from 11.00am until 4.00pm on Saturday and 11.00am until 8.00pm on Sunday.

One of those bringing his incredible food to Kelvingrove is Bassem from Lebanese In A Van. He wants to show that there is more to his country than what is presented on the news.

He said: "I’m looking forward to sharing with you a small food experience of what Beirut streets can offer. A lot of people just hear ‘Lebanon’ and think of war and hardship, but actually Beirut is full of life!

“There is so much more to Lebanon than what people see in the media. Food is everything to the Lebanese people, so when you visit Beirut expect the best! It makes me so happy that I’m able to share my favourite street food with Scotland."

From 5.00pm until 10.00pm on Saturday evening, the evening session kicks into gear with DJ performances taking centre stage at the Bandstand for Melting Pot’s Saturday Night at the Bandstand. Saturday sees BBC 6 Radio Music presenter Craig Charles bring his funk and soul vibes, with Glaswegian jazz artist Rebecca Vasmant and local vinyl wizard Stevie Elements also entertaining the crowd.

Jonathan Stipanovsky of Big feed said: “We’re putting on the perfect end of summer party with something for absolutely everyone.

“We have three events in one over the full weekend, day time Saturday and then Melting Pot take the lead for our bight time session on Saturday with Craig Charles DJing. Sunday 11-8pm All day party, kids entertainment till 4pm then Melting Pot DJ line up till close at 8pm.

“Across the full weekend we will have amazing DJs and music from both brands, as well as the best food and drinks trucks in the country.

“We have so much going on for kids at the day time shows with Rainbow Twisters and Dream Team Kids and much more.

“Right in the heart of the West End of Glasgow it’s the perfect way to wind down the summer with family and friends in a stunning setting – and it looks like the sun is coming out to play too.”

Tickets are still available across the three days, with Saturday and Sunday day time tickets priced at £12 + booking fee and Saturday night tickets priced at £25 + booking fee. You can buy them here.

Food Vendors:

Base Pizza

Streat Scullery

Firedog

Mam's Thai Kitchen

Stag Bites the Hog

Hector and Harriet

Lemon Squeezy

Screaming Peacock

Lebanese in a Van

Typhoon Ten 100% Vegan

Gelatoni Ice Cream

Cakes by Rebecca

Chulo's Stuffed Cookies

The Bars:

Big Feed Festival Bar

Pravha Container Bar

The Little Margarita Truck

Aperol Spritz Tuk Tuk

Espresso Martinis

Tails Mojito Bar