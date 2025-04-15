Big Kid Circus returns to Glasgow with a 30ft King Kong

A 30-foot animatronic King Kong is coming to Glasgow as Big Kid Circus hits town – and tickets are now just £9 in this limited-time Wowcher deal.

Big Kid Circus is coming back to Glasgow this May with its biggest-ever show – and it’s not just the acts that are larger than life. The Kingdom of Kong tour features a towering 30-foot King Kong, and tickets are usually £20, but we’ve found these major discounts on Wowcher, bringing the price down to just £9.

This year marks two decades of Big Kid Circus, and to celebrate the milestone, they’ve created a brand new international spectacular – with a thrilling line-up of acrobatics, stunts, laughs and larger-than-life special effects.

Catch the action at The Forge Shopping Centre between 2 and 11 May, with multiple performances running across afternoons and evenings.

To get the £9 tickets and view all available showtimes, head to Wowcher via this link.

What to expect from Kingdom of Kong

This is no ordinary circus show. Kingdom of Kong is the UK debut of Big Kid Circus’s massive animatronic gorilla – and it’s just the start. The 2025 tour brings together an elite global cast of performers from Mexico, Tanzania, Brazil and Ethiopia in a fast-paced, family-friendly experience.

The all female riders of the ‘Globe of Death’ at Big Kid Circus. | Big Kid Circus.

Alongside the awe-inspiring King Kong, you’ll see daredevils taking on the gravity-defying Wheel of Death, motorbikes racing inside the high-speed Globe of Death, and performers juggling, balancing and soaring across the highwire. Throw in the classic clown acts that get the whole tent laughing, and you’ve got a proper big top blockbuster.

This homegrown circus success story has wowed audiences across the UK and beyond – and now Glasgow gets its moment under the spotlight.

To see all the fun and book your discounted tickets, visit Big Kid Circus on Wowcher.

At a glance

