CeilidhFest 2021: headline acts revealed for Glasgow event

The line-up has been revealed for the upcoming CeilidhFest 2021.

Phil Cunningham and Aly Bain will be performing.

Who is playing: Headline acts include Hipsway, Dougie Maclean, Phil Cunningham & Aly Bain.

Other artists include young neo-trad rising stars Project Smok, the UK’s best shanty band, Kimber’s Men, and a full line-up of great bands and musicians.

What is CeilidhFest: A month-long city-wide festival taking place throughout November 2021, CeilidhFest is brought to Glasgow by its hospitality and entertainment industry – bars, restaurants, and event venues, musicians, and entertainers.

The festival features famous and unknown musicians playing modern and traditional Scottish and international music and dance, drawn from Glasgow’s multicultural creative hotspots.

The full line-up includes an eclectic mix of indie, rock and club music as well as traditional Scottish, modern Celtic and all sorts of music and dance – champion Highland and break dancers, bhangra and other multi-cultural fusions and mash-ups.

What do the organisers say: Kate Walker, founder of CeilidhFest Glasgow, said: “CeilidhFest is a great big gathering and sharing of everything that’s fabulous about our city; our people, our culture, our musicians, our artists – those who make things happen for us – Glaswegians themselves, our local media and our city’s hospitality and entertainment industries.

“It’s an opportunity for us to share the biggest warm Glasgow welcome and display of hospitality and celebration – the way only Glaswegians and Glasgow can – in such iconic venues as the legendary Barrowland Ballroom and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions, offering a one-off chance to experience wonderful musical performances in this special historic setting surrounded by art treasures.

“Given the year we’ve had, we can all do with some rekindling of our great Glaswegian spirit and bringing back the warmth, friendliness, fun and excitement of life to our city and people.

“At CeilidhFest we will be joined by Glasgow’s own home-grown musicians providing a showcase platform for unknown bands from various music genres.

“A gathering of Glaswegians old and new, visitors too coming together for an annual Glasgow Hoolie – a real ceilidh in the true sense – this is CeilidhFest Glasgow!”