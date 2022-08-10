Charity supporting young cancer patients to host Glasgow ‘blingo’ fundraiser

A charity which supports the physical and mental wellbeing of young cancer patients and their families is hosting a Glasgow fundraiser.

It’s Good 2 Give’s annual ‘Blingo’ event is set to take place on Sunday, September 4, at The Hilton on William Street, from 12pm to 5pm.

This will be the first Glasgow event the charity has hosted in two years due to the pandemic, and, to mark its return, It’s Good 2 Give is set to have its biggest ever Glasgow Blingo yet.

The fundraiser is being held at The Hilton.

Guests on the day will be able to experience an afternoon of glitz, glam and fun for an important cause.

The event will include fizz on arrival, raffles and auctions, dancing and entertainment, plus a delicious three-course lunch with wine alongside the prize-winning bingo main event.

It’s Good 2 Give works in partnership with hospitals and patient organisations and thanks to fundraising, it’s able to provide invaluable support to cancer patients and their families across the country, including practical support such as parent packs, ad hoc support for hospitals, mental health support for patients, and much more.

Through donations, It’s Good 2 Give has been able to fund two full-time psychologist posts in Edinburgh at the Royal Hospital for young people to support mental health to young cancer patients and their families, and to expand provision to Glasgow and even more areas throughout Scotland, as it recognises the importance of mental well-being in the patient journey.

The charity is also proud to host young cancer patients and their families at The Ripple Retreat—a purpose-built, restful place on the shores of Loch Venachar. It provides a peaceful escape and opportunity to relax for patients and families during this difficult time, offering time away from doctors, procedures, and hospitals, in a safe and calming environment.

Lynne McNicoll OBE, It’s Good 2 Give co-founder and chair, said: “Cancer is a disease which touches everyone's life either directly, or through friends or family members. It's a particularly cruel diagnosis for the youngest patients, with one child or young person diagnosed with cancer on average once a day in Scotland.

“Fundraising events and generous donations help It’s Good 2 Give provide invaluable support to families across the country. We hope our Glasgow Blingo event will be the best ever, and a great opportunity to have some fun and also make a difference after some challenging years during the pandemic.”

Blingo tables cost £550 for up to 10 people. The event will be hosted by BBC Scotland Radio presenter and River City star Grant Stott, alongside fellow It’s Good 2 Give charity ambassador Kylie Reid, who is an entrepreneur and founder of EGG, a female community supporting individuals and local businesses.