Chris Brown is one of the UK’s biggest R&B artists, and has been dubbed as the “King of R&B” by many.

Chris Brown has announced that he is adding an extra Glasgow date to his UK and European tour ‘Under The Influence’ due to the ‘phenomenal demand’. Chris Brown announced the details of the tour last week, and fans have been desperate to get hold of tickets.

The tour spans 14 dates across the UK and kicks off in Dublin on February 12, 2023. In the latest announcement today (January 23) Chris Brown added four new dates in Glasgow, Manchester, London and Dublin.

In addition to the already announced date on February 20, 2023, Brown has added an extra date on March 17 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena.

Brown has been one of the biggest R&B artists since bursting onto the scene back in 2005. In 2022, Brown won the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 AMAs, and Best R&B/Soul Male artist at the Soul Train Awards.

His landmark 10th album, ‘Breezy’ is nominated for Best R&B Album at the Grammy Awards 2023. It’s his 20th Grammy nomination, and has so far yielded just one award, back in 2012 for best R&B album. It adds to impressive figures through his entire career.

A chart-topping force, Brown has achieved 50 top 40 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and 16 top 10 entries as well as billions of views. Here’s what you need to know about getting tickets to see Chris Brown.

Chris Brown has added an extra date to his UK tour in Glasgow

When is Chris Brown performing in Glasgow?

Chris Brown will be performing in Glasgow on two dates - on February 20 and March 17 2023. He will be performing at Glasgow The OVO Hydro (formerly The SSE Hydro).

Tickets to see the ‘No Guidance’ singer in Glasgow are already on sale for his first date on February 20 viia the LiveNation website. Tickets for the added date on March 17 will go on sale on Friday January 27 on th e LiveNation website.

Full UK and Ireland tour dates for Chris Brown

February 12 2023 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

February 14 2023 London, UK The O2

February 15 2023 London, UK The O2

February 19 2023 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

February 20 2023 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

February 21 2023 Manchester, UK AO Arena

13 March 2023 Manchester, UK AO Arena

15 March 2023 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

17 March 2023 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

19 March 2023 London, UK The O2

23 March 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

25 March 2023 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

26 March 2023 Paris, France Accor Arena

