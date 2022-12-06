Grammy-award winner Chris Brown will be heading out on a headline UK tour including a show at Glasgow OVO Hydro

Chris Brown has announced a UK tour for 2023 including a show at Glasgow OVO Hydro next February. The 13 date-European stint is the Grammy-award winning singer’s first headline tour in over a decade.

Chris Brown is a R&B artist from Virginia, USA. He rose to fame in 2005 off the back of his self-titled debut album. Since then, Brown has achieved 50 top 40 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and 16 top 10 entries.

The Under the Influence tour is in support of his new single of the same name and his 10th studio album Breezy, released on June 24 2022. Breezy is nominated for Best R&B Album at the Grammy Awards 2023.

The tour - which features special guest Skillibeng - kicks off with 6 shows across the UK and Ireland before moving onto the European leg of the tour. Here’s everything you need to know about Chris Brown’s Glasgow OVO Hydro show.

When and where is Chris Brown playing in Glasgow?

Chris Brown will perform live at Glasgow OVO Hydro on February 20 2023.

How to get tickets for Chris Brown in Glasgow

Presale tickets go live on Thursday, December 8 at 10am via the Live Nation website. General sale tickets will be available 24 hours later, at 10am on Friday, December 9 via the Live Nation website .

Chris Brown full UK & Ireland tour dates

February 12 2023: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

February 14 2023: London, UK - The O2

February 15 2023: London, UK - The O2

February 19 2023: Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

February 20 2023: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

February 21 2023: Manchester, UK - AO Arena

