Sir Cliff Richard’s Blue Sapphire tour celebrates his six decades in the industry.

British iconic hitmaker Sir Cliff Richard has announced a tour next year to celebrate his 65th anniversary. The veteran singer who is popular for songs, Living Doll, Summer Holiday, and Christmas hit Mistletoe and Wine, will perform a series of concerts in London, Blackpool, and Glasgow as part of his ‘Blue Sapphire’ tour.

Sir Cliff has become a British institution and national treasure over the last six decades, with credits in films, musicals, television programmes, and, most notably, his music career. He has numerous gold and platinum records, over 250 million record sales worldwide, 14 number-one singles, 96 Top 20 hits, seven number-one albums, and a spate of Brit and Ivor Novello awards.

Not only is he one of the best-selling singles artists of all time, but he is also the only musician to have a Top 5 album in six consecutive decades, according to official chart records. Sir Cliff, unquestionably Britain’s greatest hitmaker and pop artist, will undoubtedly bring a selection of his massive catalogue of hits back to the stage for this occasion.

How to get tickets to Cliff Richard’s Glasgow shows

Cliff Richard will bring his Blue Sapphire tour to SEC Armadillo, Glasgow on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The presale tickets will be available on LiveNation from 9am, Thursday (October 27) and the general sale will be available on LiveNation at 9am, Friday (October 28).

Cliff Richard Blue Sapphire tour dates

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 - Eventim Apollo, London

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 - Eventim Apollo, London

Friday, November 10, 2023 - Eventim Apollo, London

Saturday, November 11, 2023 - Eventim Apollo, London

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 - The Blackpool Opera, Blackpool

Friday, November 17, 2023 - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow