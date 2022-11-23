The Coca Cola truck will be passing through the UK in 2022, it has been confirmed. However, an official time and date has yet to be finalised.

It was confirmed by Coca Cola on November 21 that the Christmas lorry would be travelling across the UK in 2022. In 2021, the Coca Cola truck stopped in Glasgow at Silverburn Shopping Centre on November 24. However, the truck didn’t visit the city in 2019.

Coca Cola will be supporting multiple charities during the truck’s journey across the UK. Among them are FareShare, a charity designed to tackle food waste. For every person that attends the Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour in 2022, they’ll donate the equivalent of one full meal to FareShare. They are aiming to reach 200,000 meals by the end of the tour.

Adding to this, they will also be collaborating with the Royal National Institute of Blind People and NaviLens for the first time. On its website, Coca Cola says it is teaming up with them “to make its Christmas packaging accessible for blind and partially sighted people”.

What is the Coca Cola Christmas truck tour?

The Coca Cola Christmas truck tour began in 2010 and has become a festive staple ever since. However, the Christmas truck itself was first revealed in 1995 as part of Coca Cola’s famous “holidays are coming” advert.

What happens when people visit the Coca-Cola Christmas truck?

In 2022, you will be able to buy a bottle of Coca Cola Zero Sugar or Coca Cola Original Taste. Additionally, you will also be able to get a personalised bottle with your name on, to create a memento for this special occasion.

When will we know if the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour is coming to Glasgow 2022?

There’s no definitive date or time set for when Coca Cola will make its announcement concerning dates for the 2022 Christmas truck tour. In 2021 and over the space of several days, Coca Cola released where and when the truck would be appearing.

Laura Moon, Senior Brand Manager at Coca Cola, said: “Coca‑Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert. This year, the magic of Christmas is needed more than ever, and we are excited to bring back our famous truck tour to fans nationwide.

“We’re also extremely pleased to continue our relationship with FareShare and for every person that visits the Truck Tour, we’ll donate the equivalent of a meal on their behalf, supporting those most in need this festive season.”

