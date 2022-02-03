Comedian Milton Jones announces Glasgow show - here’s how to get tickets

In his latest show, Milton: Impossible, a tale of double-lives and international subterfuge, Milton Jones delights audiences with his signature silver-tonged silliness.
The funny-man is known for his 12 comedy series on BBC Radio 4, regular TV appearances on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and his own sitcom Milton Jones’s House of Rooms, not forgetting his live sell-out tours.
Glasgow gig
Milton Jones will be performing at the Pavilion on February 16.
To buy tickets for the show, visit the Pavilion Theatre website.