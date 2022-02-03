Comedian Milton Jones announces Glasgow show - here’s how to get tickets

Comedian Milton Jones will be coming to Glasgow as part of his latest UK tour.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 11:27 am

In his latest show, Milton: Impossible, a tale of double-lives and international subterfuge, Milton Jones delights audiences with his signature silver-tonged silliness.

Milton Jones is coming to Glasgow.

The funny-man is known for his 12 comedy series on BBC Radio 4, regular TV appearances on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and his own sitcom Milton Jones’s House of Rooms, not forgetting his live sell-out tours.

Glasgow gig

Milton Jones will be performing at the Pavilion on February 16.

To buy tickets for the show, visit the Pavilion Theatre website.

