Comedian Milton Jones announces Glasgow show - here’s how to get tickets

In his latest show, Milton: Impossible, a tale of double-lives and international subterfuge, Milton Jones delights audiences with his signature silver-tonged silliness.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The funny-man is known for his 12 comedy series on BBC Radio 4, regular TV appearances on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and his own sitcom Milton Jones’s House of Rooms, not forgetting his live sell-out tours.