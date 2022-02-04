Continental Circus Berlin coming to Glasgow - circus dates and how to get tickets

Roll up, roll up - the Continental Circus Berlin is coming to Glasgow.

Continental Circus Berlin guarantees exciting circus acts, music and youthful energy, incorporating fantastic performers from all over the world.

Continental Circus Berlin is coming to Glasgow.

In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special effects, CGI and has a virtual reality, being pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or in some other way electronically created - the sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air and the feats and skills seen at Continental Circus Berlin are often so amazing that the circus-goer literally can not believe their eyes.

What will be at the circus?

It will have everything, from rola balancing on a motorbike to the death defying Globe of Death.

Clown Eddie, will guide you through this super show, which also includes Hula Hoop queens, amazing arielists, whirlwind roller skaters and the death defying Globe of Death with riders travelling at G force speeds inside a mesh dome.

Where and when is the circus?

The circus will be staged at the green car park at the Silverburn shopping centre.

Showtimes are:

Friday, February 4 & 11- 5pm & 7.45pm

Saturday, February 5 & 12 & 19 - 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sunday, February 6 & 13 - 2pm & 5pm

Monday, February 14 to Wednesday, February 16 - 3pm & 7.45pm

Thursday, February 17 and Friday, February 18 - 5pm & 7.45pm

Sunday, February 20 - noon & 3pm

How do I get tickets?