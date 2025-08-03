ITV has confirmed the 8 celebs who will take part in Cooking with the Stars 👨‍🍳

Cooking with the Stars is back with a new season.

Series 5 features former footballers and reality stars.

But who is in the full cast this year?

ITV has been in the kitchen preparing a brand new series of Cooking with the Stars and it is ready for service.

The reality show will see eight celebrities go head to head in the kitchen as they attempt to go from passionate amateur cooks to restaurant level chefs. Each of the celebs will be paired with an accomplished chef who will mentor and teach them to produce delicious dishes that will be judged by the other professionals.

But who are the stars set to take part this season? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Cooking with the Stars on?

Jessica Wright in Cooking with the Stars | South Shore/ ITV

Cooking with the Stars will return this evening on ITV/ STV. The fifth season will kick-off at 7pm and will be followed by Karen Pirie .

The show will also be available to watch live on ITVX/ STV Player. It will be available on demand afterwards if you can’t watch it as it airs.

Who are the hosts of Cooking with the Stars?

Emma Willis and Tom Allen are back once again to present the latest season of ITV’s cooking show. The duo have hosted the series since it began back in 2021.

Viewers will recognise Tom Allen from The Apprentice: You’re Fired. He was also previously a presenter on Bake Off: The Professional before leaving after season four.

Emma Willis has presented such shows as Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother as well as The Voice UK. She was the co-host of Love is Blind UK with her husband Matt Willis.

She said: “Looking at those first few days in the kitchen, this is the highest level we’ve ever had. Sometimes the dishes can look a bit rough around the edges but actually taste amazing - but this year, I thought everyone’s first cook looked great and tasted great… well, from what we’ve managed to snatch off the counter anyway.”

Who are the celebrities on Cooking with the Stars?

For series five, ITV has assembled quite the line-up. The celebrities hoping to cook up a storm this series will be:

Natalie Cassidy (actor) - mentor Tony Singh

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (reality TV star) - mentor Poppy O’Toole

High Dennis (actor and comedian) - mentor April Jackson

Kelly Hoppen (author and interiors expert) - mentor Michael Caines

Jordan North (radio presenter) - mentor Rosemary Shrager

Jack Osbourne (media personality) - mentor Elliott Grover

Jessica Wright (reality TV star) - mentor Jack Stein

Shaun Wright-Phillips (former footballer) - mentor Shelina Permalloo

At the end of each episode, the bottom two will have to fight for their place in the competition, creating a dish without any help from their mentor.

The result of this eliminator will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs, but, unaware of whose food they are tasting, the professionals could go from being their protege’s greatest supporter to unwittingly voting them out of the competition.

Speaking about the show Natalie Cassidy said: “I wanted to do it because I absolutely love cooking. I love cooking at home but I cook the same dishes over and over again, and I really wanted to be with a chef all day long. What an amazing job.”

