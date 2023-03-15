Country fans rejoice as Country To Country, the biggest dedicated country music festival in Europe, announces its return to Glasgow next year.

Country to Country has announced a brand new set of dates for the UK. The festival brings some of the world’s biggest country stars as well as emerging Nashville talent to country music fans in the UK - including Glasgow.

Get polishing your cowboy boots UK fans because the festival has three dates in 2024. The tour takes place in Glasgow, London and Belfast across the same weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Country to Country has become a staple in the UK festival calendar and has brought country music to the UK and Ireland masses, with tens of thousands of fans attending each year. The festival will bring three days of the best in country music and programming that fans have come to love and expect from the weekend.

Most Popular

The festival was founded in 2013 by two of the UK’s biggest promoters in conjunction with the Country Music Association. The first iteration took place that year at The O2 over two days, with performances from Nashville royalty including Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, LeAnn Rimes, Vince Gill and Tim McGraw, the latter in his first ever UK appearance.

So, when will Country to Country return to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know including how to get tickets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will Country to Country next be in Glasgow?

Country to Country will return to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on March 8 to 10, 2024.

Who is on the line up?

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Country to Country website , the line-up will be released later this year. Previous years of the festival has included the following artists:

Carrie Underwood

Tim McGraw

Little Big Town

LeAnn Rimes

The Chicks

Rascal Flatts

Brad Paisley

Lady A

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Charles Esten

Zac Brown Band

Luke Combs

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to get tickets

Tickets for the Glasgow event will be available via Ticketmaster . General sale for tickets will kick off on Friday March, 17 at 10am. Fans who have previously booked tickets for the C2C shows, as well as OVO customers, will have exclusive access to the pre-sale event which started today (Wednesday March, 15).

The pre-sale event will end at 9:35am on Friday March, 17, so grab your tickets now while you can.

Full UK tour dates

Advertisement

Advertisement

March 8 - 10, 2024 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

March 8 - 10, 2024 - The O2, London

March 8 - 10, 2024 - The SSE Arena, Belfast