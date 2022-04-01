Craft market coming to the Briggait next week

A popular Glasgow craft market is returning to the Briggait next week.

The Craft & Flea makers’ market will feature the best local creatives, collectors and independents all under one roof.

The Briggait will be packed with the city’s best local producers, makers, designers and collectors for this one-day shopping experience.

Shoppers will be able to browse around more than 40 stalls selling illustrations, plants and floristry, candles, jewellery, confectionary, collectibles, local art, retro homewares and more. This is not your normal craft market; stalls have been handpicked based on their high quality, on-trend products.

The market will be held at the Briggait.

Alongside the shopping, there will be a great selection of sweet treats and hot drinks to keep you fuelled up.

Louise Glover, Craft & Flea organiser, said: “We can’t wait to come back to Glasgow. The last event was so popular – it was a lovely atmosphere and everyone involved had a great day. The city is home to so many talented people, so it’s exciting to show them off properly. It’s not your typical craft fair – everyone is bringing specially selected products that are really popular right now.”