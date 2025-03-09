Dancing on Ice 2025 final: how to vote in ITV final? Steps explained and when lines open

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 9th Mar 2025, 08:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

ITV has confirmed how fans can vote in the Dancing on Ice final ⛸
  • Three celebs will compete to win Dancing on Ice 2025.
  • ITV has confirmed the timings for the final.
  • But how can you vote for your favourite?

A new name will be carved into the history of ITV’s Dancing on Ice in just a matter of hours. The series is preparing to crown its latest winner and the wait is almost over.

The three remaining celebrities will take to the rink aiming to impress the judges and viewers at home. ITV has confirmed what time it will start this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Remind yourself of which celebrity just missed out on making the final. See who has been eliminated so far - as the favourite is named after odds tumble.

Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter

But how can you help to pick the winner? Here’s all you need to know:

How to vote for your Dancing on Ice favourite?

Molly Lanaghan is bidding for victory with Sam Aston on Dancing On Ice.Molly Lanaghan is bidding for victory with Sam Aston on Dancing On Ice.
Molly Lanaghan is bidding for victory with Sam Aston on Dancing On Ice.

The easiest way to back your choice for winner tonight (March 9) is to head to ITV’s website. Click the link here to find it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On its website ITV explains: “You will be required to register on the website before being able to vote. You can find more information about how to register here. Up to a maximum of five (5) votes per registered mobile number.

“There is no charge when voting via the website, although internet service provider’s fees may apply when you access the internet. Each voting window will close as indicated in the Programme. Any votes unused by the end of each voting window will be lost and cannot be claimed for use in the next voting window. More information about online voting is available here.”

When will the vote open and close?

ITV will announce when the lines are open during the final of Dancing on Ice tonight. So you can’t vote for your winner prior to then - and they will then announce during the show when the lines have closed.

Any votes cast after this point will not be counted. So make sure you are paying close attention.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Best streaming deals for you right now

Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)

Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.

Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.

Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

How does the voting work?

On its website ITV adds: “Unless otherwise specified in the Programme, the scoring system works on a points system which ranks the marks from the judges and the results of the public vote and converts the rankings to points (“Translated Points”). The points scoring system works on a 50:50 basis. Fifty percent of the contestants’ total points come from the judges’ marks and fifty percent comes from the public vote.”

Who do you think will win Dancing on Ice tonight? Let me know your predictions by email: [email protected].

Related topics:BoostAffiliatesITVTVDancing on Ice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice