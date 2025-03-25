Daredevil: Born Again is releasing two episodes this week 🦸‍♂️

Daredevil: Born Again is releasing an extra episode this week.

Fans will be treated to a double dose on Disney Plus.

But what time are the episodes out on streaming?

Disney is treating viewers to an extra episode of Daredevil: Born Again this week. Fans will get a double dose of superhero action in just a matter of hours.

The streaming show is a revival of the cancelled Netflix series, which ran from 2015 to 2018. Charlie Cox has resumed his role as Matt Murdock - see who else has returned.

Unlike Netflix, Disney has been dropping episodes of the show weekly. However there is a twist to the schedule this week.

How many episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are out this week?

Daredevil swung back into action earlier in March with a double episode premiere on Disney Plus. It then returned to just one episode per week for the next two weeks.

Viewers might be expecting to open the streaming service and find just episode five this week. However, in a twist, Disney is releasing both episode 5 and episode 6.

Daredevil: Born Again will go back to release one episode a week again from April 1.

When do the episodes come out on Disney Plus?

The streaming series is releasing episodes on Tuesday evenings in America. Daredevil: Born Again will release episodes five and six today (March 25) for US audiences and tomorrow (March 26) for British viewers.

The remaining episodes will arrive weekly on Tuesdays/ Wednesdays - depending on where you live.

What time is Daredevil: Born Again out on Disney Plus?

The superhero show will be releasing on episode five and six of Daredevil: Born Again today (March 25)/ tomorrow (March 26). Disney has been dropping episodes at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET in America - which is usually 2am GMT and 3am (CET).

For the final time this month, the show will actually be released an hour earlier in the UK - at 1am - because Daylight Savings Time has already started in America. The clocks will go forward in Britain on March 30.

See which actors have returned for Daredevil: Born Again - and who the new actors are. Let me know your thoughts on the season by email: [email protected] .