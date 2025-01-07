Daytime Clubbing: 6 daytime clubbing events in Glasgow to check out in 2025

Daytime clubbing events are springing up all over the country, and Glasgow is no different. They have become increasingly popular in recent years, providing a clubbing outlet for those who don’t necessarily want to fight for taxis or rush for the last train home.

The popularity has also been increased, in part, thanks to Vicky McClure and Johnny Owen who have been vocal supporters and promoters of the events - their Day Fever event will take place at BAaD later this month.

Take a look and let us know if you’ll be heading along.

1 . Day Fever at Barras Art And Design Centre Day Fever sees Jon McClure, of Reverend and the Makers, Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen team up once again to create a curated playlist of party music to get people going. Saturday, 25 January 2025 and Saturday, 22 February 2025 at the Barras Art and Design Centre are the dates for the diary. The event runs 3.00pm - 8.00pm. Tickets cost £10 plus fees. | Glasgowist

2 . Studio38.Club - The Corinthian Club The Corinthian Club will also host the return of Studio38.Club's successful over 30's day club on Saturday, 15 February. Running between 3.00pm and 8.00pm, DJs will place the best of 80s and 90s tunes to get you going. Tickets cost £16.96. | Studio38.Club

3 . The 30+ Club - O2 Academy Glasgow The 30+ Club will host their daytime clubbing events at the 02 Academy in Glasgow. Starting on 18th January 2025 the 30+ Club will bring its high-energy party atmosphere, spectacular production, world-class sound. Tickets start at £16.95. | Google Maps

4 . Day Party - Classic Grand Day Party comes to Glasgow at the Classic Grand on Saturday, March 8. Running 4.00 - 9.00pm, the daytime clubbing event is for over 25s, with 80s, 90s & 00s favourites. Expect confetti cannons, disco balls and DJs. Tickets cost £15 plus fees. | Classic Grand Facebook