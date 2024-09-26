Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The third Deadpool film was released in cinemas during the summer.

It is one of the highest grossing movies at the box office.

But if you missed it in cinemas, you might be wondering when you can watch it at home.

Say bye, bye, bye to your social life as Deadpool & Wolverine will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. But if you want to watch it on Disney Plus, you will have to wait a little longer.

A release date for the digital release of the film has been revealed, meaning fans will be able to purchase and eventually rent the superhero smash hit at home. A few cinemas are still showing Deadpool & Wolverine in the UK, so there is still time to catch it on the big screen.

But when could the movie come to Disney Plus? Let’s take a look - as another major film in the form of Inside Out 2 drops on the service.

When is Deadpool & Wolverine available on digital?

The hit Marvel blockbuster will arrive on digital stores for purchase on 1 October. Meaning it is less than a week before you can buy the film to experience it at home.

Apple TV lists the film as being available to pre-order for £13.99. It will be available from 12am BST on 1 October, according to Prime Video’s app.

Deadpool & Wolverine will likely be available to rent digitally down the line, but you will be able to buy and own it from 1 October.

Will it release on DVD and Blu-Ray?

The movie will arrive on DVD and Blu-Ray a few weeks after its digital launch, according to Variety. A date of 22 October (three weeks after it releases digitally) has been selected.

Amazon does not yet list the DVD and Blu-Ray copies of the film on its website, at least in the UK. However Variety reports there will be a a 4K UHD version as well which comes in a choice of different colour steelbooks.

When could Deadpool & Wolverine release on Disney Plus?

While the House of the Mouse’s streaming service does have a page for the blockbuster film. It does not have a date for its arrival on the platform - simply featuring the theatrical trailer.

Fans will likely have to wait a little bit longer for it to arrive on the streamer. Inside Out 2, for reference, released digitally on 20 August before the DVDs hit the shelves on 10 September - arriving on Disney Plus on 25 September.

It is a window of just over a month from releasing digitally to being available on the streaming service. So fans will likely have to wait until later October or early November to catch the MCU hit on Disney Plus.

The most recent Marvel film prior to Wolverine & Deadpool was The Marvels, which arrived in cinemas on 10 November and arrived on Disney Plus on 7 February - 89 days later. Interestingly it was released on the streamer before physical copies were released on 13 February.

But this seems to be an anomaly, as the other Marvel releases in 2023 (Guardians 3 and Ant-Man 3) landed on shelves before hitting Disney Plus. Both films arrived on the streamer 1 day after releasing on DVD and Blu-Ray.

How much does a month of Disney Plus cost?

The lowest tier is the ad-supported subscription, which is currently on offer for £1.99 per month for three months. The standard level (with no ads) costs £7.99/ month and for those who want to watch in 4K it will set you back £10.99/ month.

What is the age rating for Deadpool & Wolverine?

Unlike most Marvel films, the third Deadpool film has a rating of 15 in the UK. In its rating, the BBFC warns the movie features: strong bloody violence, injury detail, sex references, very strong language.

Will you be watching Deadpool & Wolverine when it arrives on Disney Plus later this year? Or have you already seen it at cinemas? Share your thoughts in the comments!