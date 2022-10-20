Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have announced their explosive tour will be coming to the UK - including a date for Glasgow.

Two of the most iconic rock bands, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, will bring their co-headline tour to the UK next year, including a date in Glasgow. The announcement comes Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold.

‘The World Tour’ is set to kick off on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at Foro Sol in Mexico City. The bands will bring their tour to Sheffield and London before their stop in Glasgow at Hampden Park.

Hampden Park is set to be a special show for the bands, no doubt making their performances even more explosive, as it will be the final date on their incredible world tour. Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are scheduled to play at Hampden Park in Glasgow on July 6, 2023.

Joe Elliott of Def Leppard said: “After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US & Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We’re looking forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!”

Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement: "We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We’re coming for you next and can’t wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"

How to get tickets to see Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe in Glasgow

Live Nation will be hosting a presale event that is set to start on October 27 at 10am. You can register for special access on the Live Nation website .

General sale for tickets starts on October 28, at 10am. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation .

Full list of Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe UK tour dates

Monday May 22, 2023 – Sheffield, UK – Bramall Lane

Saturday July 1, 2023 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Thursday July 6, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park Stadium