Diversity is set to perform a third show in Glasgow during the group’s tour of the UK in 2023 and 2024. The iconic dance troupe is set to appear at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo three times over two days to keep up with demand for their long-awaited Supernova tour.
Supernova follows Diversity’s sold-out 2022 Connected tour, which combined playful, comedic routines with powerful statements on human connectivity. The group formed in 2007 in London, and rose to fame as they took part in the third series of Britain’s Got Talent. Diversity went on to win the competition in 2009, beating Susan Boyle in the final.
The group have said they want to help tackle the cost of living crisis as they play more than 60 shows in 40 towns and cities throughout 2023 and 2024, and have requested that fans bring along food bank donations.
Here’s everything you need to know including dates, venue and how to get tickets.
When is Diversity in Glasgow?
Diversity is already scheduled to perform at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on November 4, 2023. The shows will take place on the same day at 1:30pm and 6:30pm.
The new date that has been added is Sunday, November 5 2023. This means Diversity is now scheduled to play three shows in Glasgow in 2023.
How to get tickets to see Diversity in Glasgow
Venue presale tickets will be available from 10am on Thursday, December 8 via Ticketmaster. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, December 9 at 10am via Ticketmaster with VIP packages also available.
Full list of Diversity UK tour dates
Diversity will be touring the UK during in 2023 and 2024, and is currently scheduled to perform in the following cities:
2023
- Friday, October 13: Eastbourne Congress Theatre
- Saturday, October 14: Eastbourne Congress Theatre (matinee)
- Tuesday, October 17: Northampton Derngate
- Wednesday, October 18: Northampton Derngate
- Friday, October 20: Portsmouth Guildhall
- Saturday, October 21: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- Sunday, October 22: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (evening + matinee - new date)
- Thursday, October 26: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
- Friday, October 27: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
- Saturday, October 28: Truro Hall for Cornwall (matinee + evening)
- Wednesday, November 1: Dundee Caird Hall
- Thursday, November 2: Edinburgh Usher Hall
- Friday, November 3: Perth Concert Hall
- Saturday, November 4: Glasgow SEC Armadillo (matinee + evening)
- Sunday, November 5: Glasgow SEC Armadillo (matinee - new date)
- Tuesday, November 7: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (new date)
- Wednesday, November 8: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- Saturday, November 11: Swansea Arena (evening + matinee new date)
- Sunday, November 12: Cardiff International Arena (matinee)
- Wednesday, November 15: Reading Hexagon
- Thursday, November 16: Reading Hexagon
- Friday, November 17: Birmingham Alexandra Theatre
- Saturday, November 18: Birmingham Alexandra Theatre (matinee + evening)
- Sunday, November 19: Birmingham Alexandra Theatre (new date)
- Wednesday, November 22: Oxford New Theatre
2024
- Wednesday, January 31: Carlisle Sands Centre
- Thursday, February 1: Carlisle Sands Centre
- Saturday, February 3: Blackpool Opera House (matinee + evening)
- Wednesday, February 7: Bradford St Georges Hall
- Friday, February 9: London Palladium
- Saturday, February 10: London Palladium (matinee + evening)
- Thursday, February 15: Gateshead Sage 1
- Friday, February 16: Stockton Globe
- Saturday, February 17: Sheffield City Hal (matinee + evening)
- Sunday, February 18: Hull Bonus Arena (matinee)
- Tuesday, February 20: Leicester De Montfort Hall
- Wednesday, February 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
- Saturday, February 24: Belfast waterfront MATINEE
- Sunday, February 25: Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre (matinee)
- Wednesday, February 28: Bristol Hippodrome
- Thursday, February 29: Bristol Hippodrome
- Saturday, March 2: Bournemouth International Centre (matinee + evening)
- Sunday, March 3: Brighton Centre (matinee + evening)
- Thursday, March 7: York Grand Opera House
- Friday, March 8: York Grand Opera House
- Saturday, March 9: Harrogate Convention Centre (matinee)
- Tuesday, March 12: Peterborough New Theatre
- Friday, March 15: Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre
- Saturday, March 16: Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre (matinee + evening)
- Wednesday, March 20: Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre
- Thursday, March 21: Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre
- Friday, March 22: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- Saturday, March 23: Southend Cliffs Pavilion (matinee)
- Tuesday, March 26: Ipswich Regent
- Wednesday, March 27: Ipswich Regent
- Friday, March 29: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- Saturday, March 30: Southend Cliffs Pavilion (matinee)
- Wednesday, April 3: Guildford G Live
- Thursday, April 4: Guildford G Live
- Saturday, April 6: Wolverhampton Civic Hall (matinee)
