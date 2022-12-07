Diversity has announced an extra performance in Glasgow to keep with demand for their Supernova tour in 2023 and 2024

Diversity is set to perform a third show in Glasgow during the group’s tour of the UK in 2023 and 2024. The iconic dance troupe is set to appear at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo three times over two days to keep up with demand for their long-awaited Supernova tour.

Supernova follows Diversity’s sold-out 2022 Connected tour, which combined playful, comedic routines with powerful statements on human connectivity. The group formed in 2007 in London, and rose to fame as they took part in the third series of Britain’s Got Talent. Diversity went on to win the competition in 2009, beating Susan Boyle in the final.

Advertisement

The group have said they want to help tackle the cost of living crisis as they play more than 60 shows in 40 towns and cities throughout 2023 and 2024, and have requested that fans bring along food bank donations.

Most Popular

Here’s everything you need to know including dates, venue and how to get tickets.

When is Diversity in Glasgow?

Diversity is already scheduled to perform at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on November 4, 2023. The shows will take place on the same day at 1:30pm and 6:30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new date that has been added is Sunday, November 5 2023. This means Diversity is now scheduled to play three shows in Glasgow in 2023.

How to get tickets to see Diversity in Glasgow

Venue presale tickets will be available from 10am on Thursday, December 8 via Ticketmaster . Tickets go on general sale on Friday, December 9 at 10am via Ticketmaster with VIP packages also available.

Diversity are coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall in 2023 and Sheffield City Hall in 2024.

Advertisement

Full list of Diversity UK tour dates

Diversity will be touring the UK during in 2023 and 2024, and is currently scheduled to perform in the following cities:

Advertisement

2023

Friday, October 13: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Saturday, October 14: Eastbourne Congress Theatre (matinee)

Tuesday, October 17: Northampton Derngate

Wednesday, October 18: Northampton Derngate

Friday, October 20: Portsmouth Guildhall

Saturday, October 21: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sunday, October 22: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (evening + matinee - new date)

Thursday, October 26: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Friday, October 27: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Saturday, October 28: Truro Hall for Cornwall (matinee + evening)

Wednesday, November 1: Dundee Caird Hall

Thursday, November 2: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Friday, November 3: Perth Concert Hall

Saturday, November 4: Glasgow SEC Armadillo (matinee + evening)

Sunday, November 5: Glasgow SEC Armadillo (matinee - new date)

Tuesday, November 7: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (new date)

Wednesday, November 8: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Saturday, November 11: Swansea Arena (evening + matinee new date)

Sunday, November 12: Cardiff International Arena (matinee)

Wednesday, November 15: Reading Hexagon

Thursday, November 16: Reading Hexagon

Friday, November 17: Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Saturday, November 18: Birmingham Alexandra Theatre (matinee + evening)

Sunday, November 19: Birmingham Alexandra Theatre (new date)

Wednesday, November 22: Oxford New Theatre

Advertisement

2024

Wednesday, January 31: Carlisle Sands Centre

Thursday, February 1: Carlisle Sands Centre

Saturday, February 3: Blackpool Opera House (matinee + evening)

Wednesday, February 7: Bradford St Georges Hall

Friday, February 9: London Palladium

Saturday, February 10: London Palladium (matinee + evening)

Thursday, February 15: Gateshead Sage 1

Friday, February 16: Stockton Globe

Saturday, February 17: Sheffield City Hal (matinee + evening)

Sunday, February 18: Hull Bonus Arena (matinee)

Tuesday, February 20: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Wednesday, February 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Saturday, February 24: Belfast waterfront MATINEE

Sunday, February 25: Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre (matinee)

Wednesday, February 28: Bristol Hippodrome

Thursday, February 29: Bristol Hippodrome

Saturday, March 2: Bournemouth International Centre (matinee + evening)

Sunday, March 3: Brighton Centre (matinee + evening)

Thursday, March 7: York Grand Opera House

Friday, March 8: York Grand Opera House

Saturday, March 9: Harrogate Convention Centre (matinee)

Tuesday, March 12: Peterborough New Theatre

Friday, March 15: Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre

Saturday, March 16: Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre (matinee + evening)

Wednesday, March 20: Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

Thursday, March 21: Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

Friday, March 22: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Saturday, March 23: Southend Cliffs Pavilion (matinee)

Tuesday, March 26: Ipswich Regent

Wednesday, March 27: Ipswich Regent

Friday, March 29: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Saturday, March 30: Southend Cliffs Pavilion (matinee)

Wednesday, April 3: Guildford G Live

Thursday, April 4: Guildford G Live

Saturday, April 6: Wolverhampton Civic Hall (matinee)