Legendary American singer Donny Osmond is embarking on his first UK tour in six years.

Donny Osmond has confirmed a UK tour for 2023 including a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. The 12 date stint will see the pop star bring his electrifying Vegas show to arenas across the UK.

Rising to fame as part of family music group the Osmonds, Donny has enjoyed an illustrious six decades long career in the music industry. The tour marks 50 years since Donny and his brothers first performed in the UK.

Donny said, "Performing in the UK has always felt like coming home and I’m thrilled to be returning for a tour at the end of this year. I’m bringing the whole cast from my new Las Vegas production that highlights six decades of entertainment.

“I can hardly wait to revisit those Osmondmania memories with everyone,” he added. “The only difference is, they’re going to let me land at Heathrow this time.

Donny will be playing well known classics and tracks from his most recent album Start Again. The album was directly inspired by Donny’s own unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a world recognised performer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Donny Osmond’s show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and how to get tickets.

When and where is Donny Osmond playing in Glasgow?

Donny Osmond will bring his popular Vegas production to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Sunday December 3.

How to get tickets for Donny Osmond in Glasgow

General sale tickets for Donny Osmond’s show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro are available from 10am on Thursday, February 23 via the My Ticket website .

Donny Osmond full UK tour dates

Tuesday November 28: Hull Bonus Arena

Wednesday November 29: Manchester AO Arena

Saturday December 2: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday December 3: Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena

Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena Tuesday December 5: Cardiff International Arena

Cardiff International Arena Wednesday December 6: Bournemouth International Centre

Bournemouth International Centre Friday December 8: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Saturday December 9: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Birmingham Resorts World Arena Sunday December 10: Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday December 12: Brighton Centre

Brighton Centre Wednesday December 13: London Eventim Apollo

Thursday December 14: London Eventim Apollo